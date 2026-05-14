RK Logistics Group Opens Miami Gateway for High-Value Logistics and Cross-Border Growth

New South Florida hub supports advanced technology, EV, data infrastructure supply chains for service parts, specialized infrastructure, regional integration

Our new Miami location expands our presence in a strategically important international gateway, and adds capabilities that increase the reach of our platform.” — Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RK Logistics Group, a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) solutions for high-value, high-complexity industries, today announced

the opening of a new logistics facility in Miami, serving South Florida and key international trade lanes.

The new site adds a strategic Miami gateway to RK’s national network, connecting North America with Latin America and global markets, strengthening RK’s role as a strategic partner to advanced manufacturers by supporting the growing installed base and downstream networks of its customers. South Florida is a fast-growing market for EV adoption, digital infrastructure and international trade, making it an attractive hub for service parts, technology deployments and cross-border flows. From their new Miami platform, RK will be able to stage and move EV service parts, semiconductor-rich systems and specialized infrastructure into customer networks across the Southeast and into Latin America, as well as support demand from RK’s customers’ customers.

“Our new Miami location expands our presence in a strategically important international gateway and adds capabilities that increase the reach of our platform,” says Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group. “This facility strengthens our ability to support our customers—and their customers—with the precision, visibility and scalability they expect for service parts and regional integration.”

RK’s Miami operation offers a full-service 3PL platform supporting industries including freight forwarding, aviation and aerospace, health and life sciences, and hospitality. Its capabilities include warehousing, value-added fulfillment, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, cross-docking, transloading, bonded storage, temperature-controlled handling, liquor-licensed operations and container freight station (CFS) services.

For RK’s semiconductor customers, the Miami facility will serve as a regional distribution and integration point for semiconductor-rich systems such as servers, storage, networking gear and power and cooling hardware feeding AI and other high-density deployments. The site can receive equipment by ocean or air, support staging and other value-added services, and coordinate secure, time-definite deliveries into data centers and other end destinations, including exports to Latin American markets.

The South Florida hub also creates a practical expansion path for RK’s growing EV service-parts business with existing EV customers. As a major EV demand and infrastructure market, the region is a strong location for positioning critical components and service inventory closer to end users, enabling faster replenishment and higher uptime across dealer, service-center and fleet networks.

By integrating the Miami gateway with its broader U.S. network, RK expects to offer customers greater flexibility in how they design and support their supply chains — whether serving a fab’s downstream equipment needs, feeding a data center deployment or managing service parts closer to end markets. The Miami operation will also strengthen RK’s position with the freight forwarding community, enabling more comprehensive solutions for cross-border and multimodal shipments.

RK Logistics Group supports customers across semiconductor, EV, aerospace, technology and advanced manufacturing sectors with specialized services including cleanroom-compatible logistics, secure transport for high-value equipment, hazardous materials handling, digitally enabled shipment visibility and Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) warehousing. The company has built a reputation for operational rigor and responsiveness in environments where delays carry significant cost.

The launch of the Miami facility is part of RK’s continued national expansion, ensuring continuity for existing customers and opportunities to extend services across RK’s broader network.

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