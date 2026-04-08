RK LOGISTICS GROUP’S ON TIME TRUCKING (OTT) ANNOUNCES KEY SALES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO ACCELERATE TRI-STATE GROWTH

New York is one of the toughest logistics markets in the world—and that’s exactly where we’re leaning in. With Sal and Billy, we’re adding proven sales firepower.” — Joe MacLean, Chairman & CEO, RK Logistics Group

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Time Trucking (OTT), a subsidiary of RK Logistics Group, today announced the appointment of two key sales leaders, Sal Mineo as Head of Sales

and Billy Larios as Territory Sales Executive. These strategic hires reinforce OTT’s commitment to expanding its footprint across New York City’s five boroughs and the broader Tri-State region.

OTT, acquired by RK Logistics Group in 2024, plays a critical role in RK’s East Coast expansion strategy, delivering high-value, time-sensitive logistics solutions throughout New York, New Jersey, and Long Island.

Strengthening Sales Leadership to Drive Regional Expansion

As Head of Sales, Sal Mineo will lead the development and scaling of OTT’s sales organization. His responsibilities include building and mentoring a high-performing sales team, deepening executive relationships with key partners and customers, increasing shipment volumes across New York City, and spearheading expansion into new service areas.

Mineo brings a strong track record of sales leadership and performance excellence. He spent nine years at UPS Freight/TForce, where he consistently exceeded targets, earned national recognition in specialty markets, and rose to Area Sales Manager, leading a team of 15 to become the top-performing group in the country. He later served as Regional Sales Manager at Saia, where he ranked among the top three out of 26 managers to achieve annual goals and led

the nation in LinkEx growth.

As Territory Sales Executive, Billy Larios will focus on maintaining and growing OTT’s customer base across the five boroughs. Leveraging nearly two decades of experience in the New York logistics market, Larios will play a key role in strengthening customer relationships

and driving local market penetration.

Larios previously served as an Account Manager at Hercules Forwarding for 16 years, managing West Coast and Canada service lanes, and held roles at EDI Express and On Track, where he developed deep expertise in both long-haul and local New York/New Jersey logistics operations.

Technology-Driven Advantage in a Complex Urban Market

On Time Trucking is undergoing a significant digital transformation driven by RK Logistics Group’s proprietary technology and innovation initiatives. The company is deploying a new AI-powered tracking system designed to revolutionize last-mile delivery performance across the Tri-State region.

Built as part of RK’s “Project Catalyst” and its dedicated AI Lab, the system leverages a proprietary AI transformation stack to deliver real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and intelligent route optimization. This enables OTT to move from reactive logistics management to a predictive, data-driven model—enhancing speed, accuracy, and visibility for high-value and time-sensitive shipments.

The platform also introduces digital proof of delivery, automated billing, and IoT-enabled asset tracking, significantly reducing manual processes while improving operational efficiency. OTT combines this technology advantage with unmatched physical access and operational expertise in New York City’s most complex delivery environments. The company has long-standing capabilities to service hard-to-reach, highly restricted locations such as the World Trade Center and other secure Manhattan sites, enabling faster, more reliable deliveries where many competitors face delays or access limitations.

“New York is one of the toughest logistics markets in the world—and that’s exactly where we’re leaning in,” says Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group. “With Sal and Billy, we’re adding proven sales firepower. With our AI-driven tracking platform, we’re bringing next-generation visibility and speed. And with On Time Trucking’s unmatched access to complex delivery locations like the World Trade Center, we’re delivering where others can’t. That combination is a game-changer for our customers.”

Building on Strategic Momentum

Since its acquisition by RK Logistics Group, On Time Trucking has continued to strengthen its capabilities as a premier regional logistics provider. With its Farmingdale headquarters, 60,000-square-foot facility, advanced technology platform, and specialized urban delivery expertise, OTT serves as a critical hub in RK’s national network supporting innovation-driven industries.

These new leadership appointments underscore RK Logistics’ broader strategy to invest in talent, technology, and infrastructure that enables scalable, high-performance logistics solutions across key U.S. markets.

ABOUT ON TIME TRUCKING (OTT)

On Time Trucking is a New York-based logistics and transportation provider specializing in regional less-than-truckload (LTL) freight delivery, warehousing, and final-mile services across the Tri-State area. Headquartered in Farmingdale, NY, OTT combines deep local expertise with advanced technology to deliver reliable, high-touch logistics solutions.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS GROUP

RK Logistics Group provides sustainable supply chain solutions for innovation industries. The company specializes in complex, high-value, and regulatorily intensive products requiring precision and compliance. Services include warehousing (including certified Foreign Trade Zone / FTZ warehousing), transportation, reverse logistics, manufacturing and engineering support, hazardous materials handling, and eCommerce fulfillment.

For more information, visit www.rklogisticsgroup.com.

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