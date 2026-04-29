RK Logistics Group Expands Business Development Leadership To Support EV, Semiconductor & Industrial Supply Chain Demand

Craig Leifeld (left) and Paul Palmieri (right), New Directors of Business Development, RK Logistics Group

RK strengthens commercial leadership with addition of two seasoned supply chain executives to support high-growth innovation industries across the U.S.

As our clients scale in complex, high-stakes environments, the need for strategic, execution-focused supply chain partners has never been greater. Paul and Craig strengthen our leadership position.” — Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RK Logistics Group, a nationwide leader in logistics and supply chain solutions for innovation-driven industries, today announced the appointments of Paul Palmieri and Craig Leifeld as Directors of Business Development.

These strategic hires support RK’s continued expansion across durable technology, automotive, and industrial sectors, where supply chain performance is increasingly critical to growth, resilience, and speed-to-market.

Palmieri and Leifeld bring decades of experience delivering complex, consultative logistics solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. Their combined expertise strengthens RK’s ability to support clients operating in high-value, time-sensitive supply chains, including those tied to EV manufacturing, semiconductor ecosystems, and advanced industrial production across key U.S. innovation corridors such as Silicon Valley, Arizona, and Texas.

“As our clients scale in increasingly complex and high-stakes environments, the need for strategic, execution-focused supply chain partners has never been greater," says Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group. "Paul and Craig each bring a proven ability to translate operational challenges into high-impact logistics solutions. Their addition strengthens our ability to drive meaningful outcomes for customers and reinforces RK’s position as a partner of choice for innovation-led industries.”

Craig Leifeld joins RK with more than 25 years of enterprise business development experience, helping leading organizations design and implement high-performance warehousing, fulfillment, and reverse logistics solutions. A lifelong resident of Georgia in the North Atlanta metro area, Leifeld has built a career advising Fortune 1000 companies across automotive, industrial manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce sectors. He is known as a trusted advisor to supply chain and logistics leaders, helping organizations align supply chain strategy with operational execution to deliver scalable, efficiency-driven outcomes that enhance customer experience and business performance.

Paul Palmieri brings more than 20 years of experience as a senior supply chain sales executive, with a focus on partnerships and deep expertise in contract logistics, supply chain, technology, and services across the automotive, industrial, and manufacturing industries. He is known for developing and implementing consultative strategies, fostering cross-functional collaboration, leveraging data to influence decisions, and leading teams to deliver measurable business outcomes.

Together, Palmieri and Leifeld will play a key role in advancing RK’s organic growth strategy by helping clients navigate ongoing supply chain challenges, including capacity constraints, network optimization, and the increasing complexity of serving advanced manufacturing ecosystems. Their appointments reflect RK’s continued investment in talent aligned with the evolving needs of customers operating at the forefront of innovation.

About RK Logistics Group

RK Logistics Group is a nationwide provider of logistics, warehousing, and supply chain solutions serving innovation-driven industries, including semiconductor, electric vehicle, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing sectors. The company specializes in complex, high-value, and regulatorily intensive products requiring precision and compliance. Services include warehousing (including certified Foreign Trade Zone / FTZ warehousing), transportation, reverse logistics, manufacturing and engineering support, hazardous materials handling, and eCommerce fulfillment. With a focus on high-value, time-critical operations, RK delivers customized solutions that enable clients to scale efficiently, reduce risk, streamline costs, and improve operational performance across complex supply chain environments.

For more information, visit www.rklogisticsgroup.com.

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