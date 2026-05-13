Nebula Academy Partners with AI CERTs® to Bring Globally Recognized, AI Certifications to Workforce Development Learners

AI Certs Laurie Carey, founder of We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy and author of Resilience Is a Muscle AI Certs x Nebula Academy Webinar

Nebula Academy expands workforce development programs with globally recognized AI certifications focused on real-world, role-based skills.

At Nebula Academy, we help people break into technical careers and help working professionals stay current as the workforce evolves, including with AI.” — Laurie Carey, Founder of We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlotte-Based Workforce Development Leader Integrates AI CERTs ' Industry-Validated Certifications to Help Learners Build Verified AI Credentials and Career-Ready Skills Nebula Academy , a Charlotte-based professional development organization focused on building resilient, AI-ready professionals and organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with AI CERTs, the global leader in professional AI and blockchain certifications. The partnership integrates AI CERTs’ industry-validated, role-based certifications into Nebula Academy’s learning programs, giving learners a verified pathway to AI proficiency grounded in both technical skill and workforce resilience.Nebula Academy prepares individuals and organizations for the future of work by combining resilience training with practical AI education. As AI continues to reshape roles across every industry, the ability to adapt is just as critical as the ability to execute. Nebula Academy’s programs address both, helping learners build the mindset, skills, and credentials they need to stay current and competitive.Through this partnership, Nebula Academy learners will have access to over 60 role-based AI and blockchain certifications from AI CERTs, adding globally recognized credentials to the workforce-ready skills Nebula Academy develops. Together, the two organizations give learners what the market increasingly demands: people who can lead with AI, implement it responsibly, and bring the resilience to navigate change at ground level.“At Nebula Academy, we help people break into technical careers and help working professionals stay current as the workforce evolves, including with AI. Partnering with AI CERTs allows our learners to validate role-based AI capabilities with globally recognized certification while they build practical, workplace-ready skills employers can trust. This partnership reflects our commitment to ensuring every learner we serve has both the capability and the credentials to thrive in an AI-driven world.” Laurie Carey , CEO and Chief AI Officer, Nebula Academy“Nebula Academy’s commitment to rapid, high-impact workforce development makes them an ideal partner to scale our mission. We are thrilled to bring our role-specific AI certifications to their learners and professional development participants. This collaboration is about more than just education; it’s about ensuring that as professionals build real-world capability and career-ready portfolios, they are also building a foundation of certified technical excellence that will set them apart in the global job market.”— Russell Sarder, Chairman & CEO, AI CERTsBeyond individual upskilling, the partnership is designed to support institutional transformation. Nebula Academy will leverage AI CERTs’ role-based framework to help learners and client organizations identify critical talent gaps, build sustainable AI roadmaps, and ensure their teams are prepared to implement AI strategically and ethically across business functions. This holistic approach aligns with Nebula Academy’s three core practice areas: Resilience Training & Development, AI Strategy/Governance & Training, and the Stellar-Learn™ learning management platform.About Nebula AcademyNebula Professional Development Academy is an education and workforce development organization that helps individuals and organizations build resilience, strengthen communication, and prepare for the future of work. Its programs combine mindset and resilience training grounded in cognitive neuroscience and psychological safety with practical, hands-on learning in areas such as AI strategy and governance, workforce development, and technology training.Through three core practice areas, Resilience Training & Development, AI Strategy/Governance & Training, and the Stellar-Learn™ learning management platform, Nebula Academy partners with employers, workforce organizations, and educators to build durable, AI-forward capability and measurable outcomes.Learn more at nebulaacademy.comAbout AI CERTsAI CERTs empowers technical and business professionals with a comprehensive suite of role-based AI and blockchain certifications. With over 60+ certifications in development spanning roles from customer service representatives to executives to developers, AI CERTs bridges the gap between theory and practice through hands-on, real-world applications including live projects. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai Media ContactAnam JavaidDirector of Operations, Nebula AcademyPhone: (704) 690-9261Email: succeed@nebulaacademy.comAddress: 2459 Wilkinson Blvd, Suite 310, Charlotte, NC 28208Website: nebulaacademy.com###

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