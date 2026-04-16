Nebula Academy Launches CAPS Certification to Train AI Project Leaders

CAPS Certification Certified AI Project Strategist credential from Nebula Academy, designed for professionals leading AI initiatives without coding Nebula Academy logo We Connect The Dots, Inc. Logo Laurie Carey, founder of We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy and author of Resilience Is a Muscle

New program equips professionals to lead AI initiatives, build solutions, and deliver measurable business impact without coding

AI is not a technology problem, it is a leadership gap, and we need professionals who can turn tools into real business impact” — Laurie Carey, Founder of We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect The Dots (WCTD) is highlighting a new workforce development solution from its for profit partner, Nebula Academy , designed to address one of the most urgent gaps in today’s economy, the ability to lead and implement artificial intelligence across organizations.Nebula Academy has launched the CAPS Certification (Certified AI Project Strategist), a 10 week hybrid program built for professionals who need to lead AI initiatives without writing a single line of code.As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, organizations are facing a growing challenge. AI tools are widely available, but professionals who know how to strategically implement, evaluate, and lead AI initiatives remain in short supply.The CAPS Certification was developed to bridge this gap by equipping project managers, analysts, consultants, and career pivoters with practical, hands on skills that drive real business impact. Participants learn how to build AI solutions without code, write high performing prompts, evaluate AI tools, design strategies tied to key performance indicators, and create governance frameworks that reduce risk and improve organizational readiness.“This is not about teaching people to code, it is about teaching them how to lead,” said Laurie Carey, founder of We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy. “AI is already here. The real opportunity is helping professionals understand how to use it responsibly, align it with business goals, and turn it into measurable impact.”Unlike traditional training programs that focus on theory or technical specialization, CAPS is designed to produce immediate outcomes. Each participant completes a capstone project called the AI Business Blueprint, delivering a board ready strategy that includes a working AI solution, governance plan, opportunity map, and a 90 day roadmap for implementation.The program is delivered over 10 weeks in a hybrid format, requiring 4 to 6 hours per week, and is designed for working professionals. Graduates earn the CAPS credential and digital badge, signaling their ability to lead AI initiatives in real world environments.While the CAPS Certification is offered through Nebula Academy, it directly aligns with the mission of We Connect The Dots, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals for the future of work. Together, the organizations are focused on ensuring that individuals are not only exposed to emerging technologies like AI, but are equipped to use them strategically, responsibly, and effectively.Organizations that enroll employees in the CAPS Certification benefit from reduced AI risk, faster deployment of solutions, cost savings on development, and improved reporting to leadership, making the program a practical investment in both people and performance.Enrollment is now open with limited cohort sizes to ensure a high impact learning experience.To learn more and register, visit https://www.nebulaacademy.com/caps-certification

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