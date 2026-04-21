Resilience Is a Muscle Launches to Help Individuals Thrive in an AI Driven World

Resilience Is a Muscle by Laurie Carey, releasing April 21, supports the mission of We Connect The Dots. Laurie Carey, founder of We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy and author of Resilience Is a Muscle Nebula Academy logo We Connect The Dots, Inc. Logo

New book by Laurie Carey supports scholarships for workforce programs while helping individuals build resilience in a rapidly changing world

Resilience is the skill that determines whether people stay stuck or move forward in a world defined by constant change. ” — Laurie Carey, Founder of We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect The Dots WCTD announces the official release of Resilience Is a Muscle , a new book by founder Laurie Carey, available Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The book launches alongside a growing podcast and community initiative designed to help individuals build resilience across work, education, and life.At a time when artificial intelligence and rapid change are reshaping industries and redefining career paths, Resilience Is a Muscle delivers a timely message. Resilience is not something you are born with, it is something you build. The book explores how individuals can strengthen their ability to adapt, recover, and move forward with clarity in the face of uncertainty, stress, and disruption.Drawing on neuroscience, psychology, and real world experience, the book provides practical insight into how people process change and how they can train themselves to respond more effectively. As AI continues to transform how people work and live, resilience is emerging as a critical skill for long term success, leadership, and stability.Proceeds from Resilience Is a Muscle directly support the mission of We Connect The Dots, a nonprofit organization focused on workforce development and expanding access to career pathways. Book sales help fund scholarships for programs such as the UpSkill program, enabling more individuals to gain access to training, build confidence, and pursue opportunities in an evolving economy.“Resilience is not a personality trait, it is a practice,” said Laurie Carey, founder of We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy. “In a world shaped by constant change, especially with the rise of AI, we need people who can stay steady, think clearly, and continue moving forward.”The principles explored in the book are reinforced through Nebula Academy, the for profit partner organization to WCTD, which delivers training programs focused on resilience, leadership, and emerging technologies. Through offerings such as resilience training and the CAPS Certification Certified AI Project Strategist program, Nebula Academy equips professionals with the skills needed to adapt, lead, and drive impact in modern workplaces.Together, WCTD and Nebula Academy create a connected ecosystem that supports both access and advancement. While WCTD focuses on providing opportunity through scholarships and community programs, Nebula Academy delivers advanced training that helps individuals apply resilience and technical skills in real world environments.In addition to the book, the Resilience Is a Muscle podcast is now available, offering conversations, insights, and practical tools that individuals can apply immediately in their careers and daily lives. The initiative also includes a growing community of individuals committed to building resilience and navigating change together.The release of Resilience Is a Muscle represents more than a book launch . It is part of a broader movement to help individuals strengthen the mindset and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.Readers, professionals, and organizations are invited to purchase the book, listen to the podcast, and join the community.To learn more, access the podcast, and get involved, visit https://www.nebulaacademy.com/landing

Resilience is a Muscle Podcast

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