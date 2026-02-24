Alpharun Announces AI Sales Coaching Platform That Drives 15-30% Conversion Rate Increases

Alpharun automatically finds what your best reps do differently, then teaches everyone else.” — Paul Dornier, co-founder of Alpharun

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpharun, the AI performance platform for sales teams, has announced a comprehensive sales coaching solution that helps organizations scale winning behaviors across entire teams. The platform analyzes thousands of actual sales calls to build custom playbooks, then delivers real-time, sentence-level coaching that transforms average performers into quota-crushing reps.

Founded by engineers Henry and Paul Dornier, Alpharun solves a problem every sales leader faces: a handful of top performers consistently drive 2-5X the revenue of their peers, but replicating that success across the team has always been nearly impossible. Traditional coaching relies on generic training materials and sporadic call reviews, leaving managers guessing what actually works.

"Alpharun automatically finds what your best reps do differently, then teaches everyone else," said Paul Dornier, co-founder of Alpharun. "Within a few weeks, average conversion rates climb by 15-30%."

Custom Playbooks Built From Your Best Calls

Alpharun's core differentiator is business-specific coaching that evolves in real time. During onboarding, the platform analyzes thousands of calls from a company's top performers to identify the exact moments, phrases, and strategies that lead to closed deals — building a custom playbook tailored to that specific business, industry, and sales motion.

After launch, the platform continuously monitors every customer interaction and identifies what top performers do that the rest of the team doesn't. It then coaches every rep to adopt those behaviors, with feedback like: "At 4:32, when the prospect mentioned budget concerns, here's the exact objection-handling technique your top rep used in a similar situation last week."

The Best of Both Worlds: Human Excellence + AI Automation

Alpharun's product promise combines elite human performance with AI efficiency. Sales reps get targeted coaching to reach their full potential, while AI voice agents handle repetitive tasks like scheduling meetings and qualifying after-hours callers. This frees reps to focus on high-value conversations while ensuring consistency across every customer touchpoint.

New rep ramp time typically takes 3 to 12 months, during which companies often operate at a net loss on that hire. With Alpharun, managers get clear visibility into exactly where each rep struggles and which specific behaviors they need to adopt. Teams have cut ramp time in half using the platform.

Built for High-Volume Inside Sales Teams

Alpharun serves inside sales teams with 50+ reps in regulated industries including Medicare insurance, home and auto insurance, home improvement, and pest control. These teams run repeat sales processes with 1-2 call cycles, making them ideal candidates for data-driven coaching.

The platform integrates with major call center systems including Five9 and Genesys, with onboarding completed in approximately one week.

Solving the Core Problems of Sales Performance

Alpharun addresses three pain points that limit sales team growth. Most winning sales tactics exist as tribal knowledge rather than documented processes —

Alpharun codifies what actually works by analyzing successful calls at scale. Managers typically spot-check a few calls weekly but miss the highest-impact coaching opportunities; Alpharun's dashboard surfaces exactly where each rep succeeds or fails. And unlike generic training sessions, Alpharun delivers personalized coaching that targets each rep's specific skill gaps.

Mission: Make Extraordinary Performance Inevitable

Most organizations run on instinct — guessing what works instead of knowing, scrambling to coach when it's already too late. Alpharun uses AI to codify optimal sales processes, propagate them through always-on coaching, and continuously refine them from real-world signals, allowing every team member to reach their full potential.

About Alpharun

Alpharun is an AI-powered sales coaching platform that turns top-performing behaviors into company-wide standards. By analyzing actual winning calls and delivering sentence-level coaching, Alpharun helps inside sales teams in regulated industries improve quota attainment, reduce ramp time, and scale excellence across organizations. Learn more at alpharun.com.

