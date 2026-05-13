Three Graduate from Sarpy County Reentry Court

On May 6, 2026, the Sarpy County Reentry Court held a graduation ceremony and celebration at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion. They are proud to honor three graduates through this demonstration of achievement. Judge Robert Wester presided over the ceremony, attended by Sarpy County Attorney Michelle Bremer, Sarpy County Public Defender Ashley Trankle, and family and friends of the graduates.

For Reentry Court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability.

Problem-Solving Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilize a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For more information, please contact:

Creston Ashburn, Problem Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 593-2132; email: creston.ashburn@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Judge Robert Wester