Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,788 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska Judges Assist in Making the 2026 National High School Mock Trial Championship a Success

At the recent National High School Mock Trial Championship, held May 6-9 in Des Moines, Nebraska trial court judges were on hand to serve as presiding judges. Judges Tom Harmon, John Rademacher, and Tanya Roberts-Connick volunteered their time to help judge trials over the course of two days.  Presiding judges keep the trial moving forward as well as evaluating student performances. At nationals, all teams compete in four rounds vying for opportunity to advance to the championship round.  

The National High School Mock Trial Championship represents the culmination of countless hours of preparation from students representing almost every state and Guam and the Commonwealth of the Mariana Islands. In Nebraska, approximately 1,000 students compete in the Judge Lyle Strom High School Mock Trial Program and the Mock Trial teams have both a teacher and attorney coach. This educational opportunity offers Nebraska students to learn about the legal system as well as hone their speaking, listening and analytical skills. 

The Nebraska winner, Duchesne Academy, coached by Judge Stefanie Martinez, Mark Laughlin and Rick Jefferies placed 7th in the nation.

Photo: Judges John Rademacher, Tanya Roberts-Connick, and Tom Harmon at the National High School Mock Trial Championship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nebraska Judges Assist in Making the 2026 National High School Mock Trial Championship a Success

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.