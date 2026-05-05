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Yuri Cole Sworn-In as Clerk Magistrate of Keith and Arthur Counties

A swearing-in ceremony for Yuri Cole as Clerk Magistrate of the Keith County Court and Arthur County Court was held April 30, 2026, in the Keith County Courthouse in Ogallala, Nebraska. Judge Joel Jay officiated the ceremony. State Court Administrator Corey Steel reflected on the importance of the role of clerk magistrate to the courts they serve, the Judicial Branch, and the communities at large. Additionally, he noted the recent passings of former Clerk Magistrate Robin Cobaugh and Judge Edward Steenburg.

Cole began her duties on March 2, 2026, replacing former Clerk Magistrate Robin Cobaugh.

 

Photo: Judge Joel Jay, Yuri Cole, Corey Steel

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Yuri Cole Sworn-In as Clerk Magistrate of Keith and Arthur Counties

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