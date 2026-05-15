New Research Highlights Learning Content Management as a Key Opportunity to Improve Workforce Performance

State of Learning Content Management Report

dominKnow’s 2026 State of Learning Content Management Report reveals growing gaps between content creation and content management - and the impact on business

Better learning relies on better content management. Creating learning content is only half the challenge. Keeping it current, scalable, and effective is where organizations unlock real value.” — Geoff Surkamer

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dominKnow today announced the release of its new research report, The State of Learning Content Management 2026: Where Learning Value Is Won or Lost, providing new insight into how organizations are managing learning content at scale—and where significant opportunities exist to improve learning effectiveness and workforce performance.

The research, conducted in partnership with independent research firm Global Surveyz, surveyed learning and development leaders to better understand the challenges organizations face across the learning content lifecycle.

The findings reveal a growing disconnect between the speed of content creation and the ability to effectively manage, maintain, and update that content over time—creating downstream impacts on employee readiness, productivity, and performance.

As organizations increasingly rely on learning to drive onboarding, compliance, and upskilling, the report highlights a shift in where learning teams are experiencing the greatest operational strain—and where the greatest opportunity exists to improve outcomes.

Key findings include:

• 38% of organizations say managing and updating learning content is a bigger challenge than creating it

• 74% say their current learning systems limit their ability to efficiently manage and update content

• 46% of active learning content is outdated, inaccurate, or in need of revision

• 49% report that duplication, rework, and delayed updates reduce learning effectiveness

“These findings reinforce something many organizations are beginning to recognize: creating learning content is only part of the equation,” said Geoff Surkamer, CEO of dominKnow.

“The bigger opportunity lies in how effectively that content is managed over time. When organizations improve how they manage and maintain learning content, they’re better positioned to keep employees informed, capable, and ready to perform. That’s ultimately how better learning unlocks employee value.”

He added:

“This is an area we’ve been focused on for years—helping organizations bring together the creation, management, and delivery of learning so they can operate more efficiently and respond faster to change.”

The report also explores the growing role of artificial intelligence, with nearly half of respondents expecting AI to have a significant or transformational impact on learning content in the next 2–3 years —while also introducing new governance and consistency challenges.

For organizations focused on improving workforce performance, reducing risk, and increasing operational agility, the findings highlight learning content management as a critical area for investment and transformation.

Access to the full report is available here: State of Learning Content Management 2026.

dominKnow will be attending the upcoming ATD International Conference & EXPO (Booth 2213) in LA from May 17 -20, where attendees are invited to come by to learn more about the research and what it means for the future of learning operations.

About dominKnow

dominKnow helps organizations unlock employee value through better learning.

Its all-in-one platform enables teams to create, manage, and deliver learning content more efficiently, helping organizations improve workforce readiness, performance, and agility at scale.

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