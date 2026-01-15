dominKnow Appoints Geoff Surkamer as Chief Executive Officer

Surkamer’s appointment underscores dominKnow’s commitment to customer impact, operational performance and product-led growth.

My focus is on transforming dominKnow into a more product-led organization, with AI increasingly embedded into the platform to help organizations create, manage, and scale learning more efficiently.” — Geoff Surkamer

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dominKnow, Inc., an award-winning provider of cloud-based eLearning authoring and learning content management solutions (LCMS) today announced the appointment of Geoff Surkamer as Chief Executive Officer.

Headquartered in Ottawa, dominKnow helps learning and development teams create, manage, and deliver engaging, scalable learning content with advanced flexibility and control. Trusted by global enterprise organizations, dominKnow supports mission-critical training across employees, partners, and customers.

Surkamer brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience driving growth, operational scale, and value creation across private equity-backed SaaS and software businesses. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of MSI Data, where he led the company through a period of significant operational and commercial expansion.

Prior to MSI Data, Surkamer held senior operating and revenue leadership roles at multiple PE-backed SaaS organizations, where he scaled global go-to-market teams, strengthened customer operations, and led complex integration and growth initiatives.

“dominKnow has a strong foundation helping organizations solve complex learning content challenges at scale,” said Geoff Surkamer. “My focus is on transforming dominKnow into a more product-led organization, with AI increasingly embedded into the platform to help organizations of any size create, manage, and scale learning more efficiently. Over time, our goal is to use AI to accelerate upskilling, improve learning outcomes, and drive greater employee value creation for our customers.”

“Geoff is an established leader with deep experience scaling software companies through periods of transformation,” said Daniel Kim, Chairman of dominKnow. “His disciplined approach to operations, customer impact, and product-led growth makes him the right leader to guide dominKnow forward.”

dominKnow’s investors include Theatre Capital, a holding company focused on making transformative growth investments in technology companies, and HKW, a middle-market private equity firm investing in companies with talented management teams in the US and Canada.

________________________________________

About dominKnow

dominKnow is the go-to provider of cloud-based eLearning authoring and learning content management solutions for organizations focused on performance and scale. The company’s platform enables organizations to create, manage, and publish responsive, scalable training content for internal and external audiences. For more information, visit www.dominknow.com.

About Theatre Capital

Theatre Capital is a holding company that specializes in making transformative growth investments in technology companies. The firm embraces transactional and operational complexity to offer a differentiated approach to each situation. Over the past 20 years, the principals of the firm have closed over 50 investments by working with founders, management teams, and other stakeholders of software and tech-enabled services companies to achieve sustainable and profitable growth. For more information, visit www.theatrecap.com.

About HKW

HKW is a middle-market private equity firm investing in companies with talented management teams in the US and Canada. HKW targets companies in the manufacturing, distribution and business services sectors. Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 72 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America and 80 add-on acquisitions. For more information on HKW, please visit www.hkwinc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.