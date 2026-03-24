dominKnow Introduces AI Translation to Accelerate Global Learning and Employee Value

New capability reinforces dominKnow’s intentional AI strategy—focused on control, quality, and enterprise-scale impact

We’re not adding AI for the sake of headlines—we’re applying it where it removes friction, accelerates meaningful work and creates employee value for employees and the organizations that support them.” — Geoff Surkamer

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dominKnow, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based eLearning authoring and learning content management solutions (LCMS), today announced the launch of AI Translator in dominKnow | ONE. Built directly into the platform’s authoring and content management workflows, AI Translator enables organizations to deliver high-quality, multilingual learning faster—while maintaining control, consistency, and quality at enterprise scale.

As organizations expand globally, learning teams face pressure to deliver training quickly and consistently across regions. Traditional translation workflows often introduce delays, fragmented processes, and escalating costs, turning translation into a barrier rather than an accelerator of workforce development.

dominKnow | ONE’s AI Translator addresses these challenges by embedding AI-powered translation directly into the learning content lifecycle—allowing teams to scale learning globally without delay, reduce translation and maintenance costs, and keep content accurate and aligned as it evolves.

“At dominKnow, our approach to AI has always been intentional,” said Geoff Surkamer, CEO of dominKnow. “We’re not adding AI for the sake of headlines—we’re applying it where it removes friction, accelerates meaningful work, and creates employee value for employees and the organizations that support them.”

Existing customers are excited about the benefits AI Translator will have on their business.

‘For a global organization like Pfizer, AI powered translation in dominKnow ONE removes language as a barrier to learning’, said Praveen Krishnan, Senior Manager – Learning Solutions Creation Center, Pfizer Digital. ‘By streamlining multilingual content into a single, secure authoring environment and integrating seamlessly with AI based translation workflows, dominKnow ONE enables faster, more consistent, and scalable localization of training—without sacrificing quality or compliance. This means our teams can deliver critical learning in local languages at the speed of science, while maintaining accuracy, accessibility, and global consistency.’

AI Translation Designed for Control, Quality, and Scale

AI Translation in dominKnow | ONE is designed to support enterprise learning teams that require speed without sacrificing oversight. With AI built directly into the authoring experience, teams can translate content in a fraction of the time—without file handoffs, disconnected tools, or workflow interruptions.

Key capabilities include:

• AI translation with human oversight, ensuring teams retain visibility and decision-making throughout the process

• Inline editing and side-by-side previews to streamline review and quality assurance

• Organization-defined terminology to maintain consistency across languages

• Centralized project management, enabling one update to publish across every language

The platform supports up to 75 languages, including right-to-left and double-byte languages, with automatic playback based on the learner’s preferred browser language.

“AI in dominKnow | ONE is designed to accelerate expertise—not replace it,” added Surkamer. “Our translation capability keeps humans in control of quality, consistency, and outcomes, while AI handles the heavy lifting, specifically repetitive tasks that slows teams down.”

A Practical, Long-Term AI Investment Strategy

dominKnow’s AI Translation capability reflects the company’s broader approach to AI: prioritizing enterprise readiness, governance, and real-world impact over speed to market. This approach reflects dominKnow’s long-term AI investment strategy.

“We weren’t interested in being first to market with AI translation—we were focused on getting it right,” said Surkamer. “By deeply integrating AI into our platform, we’re delivering AI capabilities enterprises can trust, control, and scale—and this is just the beginning of our AI roadmap.”

The launch of AI Translation marks the first in a series of AI-driven capabilities planned for dominKnow | ONE.

Customer Perspective

Customers are already recognizing the potential value AI Translation can deliver as part of their global learning strategies.

‘By using AI powered translation directly within the authoring tool, we can accelerate multi language course delivery by as much as 40%.’, said Trevor Young, Learning Designer with Spirax Group Steam Thermal Solutions. ‘Translations are generated instantly, removing the delays associated with external providers. This approach also delivers meaningful cost efficiencies across multi language projects, enabling us to produce high quality, localised learning content faster while saving costs associated with using traditional external translation providers.’

About dominKnow

dominKnow is a Canadian-based software company that helps learning and development teams create, manage, and deliver engaging learning content at scale. With dominKnow | ONE, organizations can unify advanced authoring, content management, collaboration, and delivery in a single, purpose-built platform—designed to improve efficiency, consistency, and employee value creation.

For more information about dominKnow | ONE and AI Translation, visit www.dominknow.com.

dominKnow | ONE AI Translator

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.