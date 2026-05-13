VGLX Returns With More Play, More Competition, and More Fun in 2026

VGLX returns to Mississauga October 24 - 25 with esports, cosplay, creators, playable games, and fan-first gaming experiences.

Gaming, esports, cosplay, creators, and community collide October 24 - 25 in Mississauga.

Gaming communities are hungry for an expo built around play and interactive experiences.” — Jason Lepine, CEO of VGLX Shows Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VGLX (Video Game Live Expo) returns to the International Centre in Mississauga October 24 - 25 with playable games, esports, cosplay, creators, exhibitors, and fan-first gaming experiences across a two-day weekend. Tickets are now available at VGLX.ca New additions for 2026 include the Electric Clash tournament, an official Challenger Event for the TEKKEN World Tour 2026, featuring international competitors from around the world, including South Korea and the United Kingdom. VGLX will also partner with OverActive Media to showcase Toronto KOI, including a first look at their upcoming 2026 - 2027 roster reveal and a sneak peek at their new jersey during the event.“The introduction of Toronto KOI’s Call of Duty roster and the unveiling of our 2027 jersey mark an important moment for OverActive Media and our fans,” said Neil Duffy, Chief Commercial Officer at OverActive Media. “We’re proud to partner with VGLX to bring this experience to the main stage at Canada’s premier gaming event. Bringing communities together around gaming, esports, -, and fandom culture is at the core of what we do, and VGLX shares that mission too.”Built around the fun of participation, discovery, and interactivity, VGLX focuses on experiences designed to immerse fans directly in gaming culture. From esports competition and creator meetups to playable game demos, cosplay, collectibles, and fan spaces, the event is designed to feel active, social, and hands-on across the entire weekend.Just ahead of Halloween, Behaviour Interactive will bring some of gaming’s most recognizable horror experiences to the VGLX show floor. Whether attendees are seasoned Survivors, hardened post-apocalyptic scavengers, or veterans of the dungeon’s unforgiving depths, Dead by Daylight, 7 Days to Die, and Darkest Dungeon fans will have plenty to sink their teeth into.VGLX 2026 will also feature a dedicated Creator Lounge where attendees can meet content creators, voice actors, online personalities, and special guests, adding another layer of fandom and entertainment to the event experience.Collectors and trading card fans can explore the Collector Corner presented by CSC (Canada Super Collectibles), featuring TCG vendors, GameSwap activities, rare collectibles, and dedicated spaces for buying, selling, trading, and connecting with fellow collectors.“The response to VGLX last year gave us the confidence to scale the experience in a major way for 2026,” said Jason Lepine, Founder of XP Gaming Inc. and CEO of VGLX Shows Inc. “More than ever, I believe gaming communities are hungry for an expo built around play and interactive experiences. A place where people can create and share memories with friends and family, discover new communities, and feel connected through a shared passion for games. That’s what we aim to deliver with VGLX.”VGLX features include:● New Game Releases: Play new and upcoming AAA releases● Esports Tournaments: TEKKEN™8 and more to be announced, organized by Incendium Gaming● Indie Zone: Curated by XP Gaming, spotlighting emerging game developers● Cosplay & Artist Alley: Local talent, original merch, and fan showcases● Meet & Greets: Meet content creators, voice actors, and other celebrities● TCG, Collectibles & GameSwap: Buy, sell, and trade with fellow collectors in the Collector Corner presented by CSC● Board Games: Tabletop gaming and casual play spacesVGLX is organized by VGLX Shows Inc. and CSC (Canada Super Collectibles), with advisory support from XP Gaming. Confirmed partners include OverActive Media, Behaviour Interactive, the Canadian Game Awards, Incendium Gaming, and Interactive Ontario.Event DetailsOctober 24 - 25, 2026The International CentreTickets available now at https://vglx.ca Adult Weekend Passes: $35Kids 12 and under receive free admissionMedia and industry inquiries welcome.Media and Industry Contact:Ryan Sno-WoodMedia Relations - Video Game Live Expo (VGLX)Email: ryan@xpgaming.bizPhone: 902-818-8475Website: https://vglx.ca - 30 -

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