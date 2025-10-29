Innovation, competitiveness, and financing take center stage at Canada’s leading video game industry event

Our goal is twofold: help participants explore new paths to opportunity, and to strengthen the entrepreneurial mindset that drives excellence—from creation and publishing to global commercialization.” — Jean-Jacques Hermans

MONTRÉAL, QC, CANADA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLOBAL VIDEO GAME INDUSTRY RETURNS TO MONTRÉAL FOR MIGS25 Innovation, competitiveness, and financing take center stage at Canada’s leading video game industry eventAs the global games industry adapts to shifting market realities, studios and professionals are rethinking how they create, fund, and grow their projects. The 2025 Montréal International Game Summit (MIGS25) will focus on innovation, competitiveness, and financing, providing participants the tools and insight they need to prepare for what’s next.How do studios build stronger teams, refine production, and create games that stand out? This year, MIGS25 explores the craft of game development and the business strategies that drive it, offering actionable insights across two days at Grand Quay in Old Port Montréal, November 11–12. Organized by La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec and produced by XP Gaming, this 22nd edition unites the industry to shape its next chapter and reinforces Montréal’s role as a gateway to the North American games industry.“Around the world, we’re seeing significant shifts—particularly in how studios access financing,” says Jean-Jacques Hermans, Executive Director of La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec. “Our goal is twofold: to help participants explore new paths to opportunity, and to strengthen the entrepreneurial mindset that drives excellence—from creation and publishing to global commercialization.”Emerging Markets and Global Investment StrategyAlready one of the most anticipated sessions at MIGS25, Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group — owners of Scopely (Monopoly Go!, Niantic (Pokemon Go), Stumble Guys), ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) (DreamHack, Intel Extreme Masters, Esports World Cup) and Steer Studios (Grunt Rush), — will discuss how the company is investing worldwide to strengthen the games ecosystem and create new opportunities for developers. Ward identifies Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region as a key emerging hub for gaming and esports and will connect those developments to innovation and growth in Canada, outlining a vision for a sustainable and globally connected industry.Industry Leaders and Creative VisionariesFrom Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Balatro, Helldivers 2, South of Midnight, Split Fiction and The Outer Worlds 2, creators behind some of the year’s most talked-about titles will share the creative and production decisions that shaped their success.“The best way to grow is to learn directly from those who’ve achieved it,” says Jason Lepine, Founder, XP Gaming. “MIGS25 offers a rare opportunity to meet the people behind global hits, understand their process, and apply those lessons to your own work.”From AAA studios to independent innovators, the experts joining MIGS25 have built worlds, led international teams, and transformed creative vision into commercial success. Their experience makes them essential voices for anyone looking to advance their craft.Building Connections and Business GrowthEntrepreneurship thrives on collaboration. The newly expanded ExDev Hub powered by Game Caviar connects more than 1,400 service providers with studios growing their production capacity and partnerships. The Business Lounge powered by MeetToMatch will host 200 buyers, alongside leading publishers and development partners from across the globe, driving business growth and new opportunities.Confirmed publishers include:2K, Aerosoft GmbH, Amazon Games, Big Blue Sky Games, Crazy Games, Devolver Digital, Epic Game Store, Fellow Traveller Games, Fireshine, Focus Entertainment, Forklift Interactive, Joystick Ventures, Kepler, Lyrical Games, MidWest Games, NACON, Oro Interactive, Outersloth, Playstack, Plug-In, Shiro Unlimited, Snail Games USA, Sony/PlayStation, Team17 / Everplay Group, Tiny Build, Triple Dragon, Whitethorn Games, XboxGrowing International PresenceWith 90 speakers from 25 countries and 2,500 professionals expected, MIGS25 is Canada’s largest B2B video game event and one of North America’s most significant industry gatherings. The summit features international experts sharing insights and case studies that shape the future of game development, production, and publishing.Passes are available now at migs.biz, including Content and Student Passes, which offer full access to expert sessions, the Innovation Expo, and the Indie Zone.MIGS25 is officially recognized under Québec’s 1% workforce training law, allowing local employers to count employee participation toward their annual training investment requirements. This certification reinforces MIGS25’s role in supporting professional growth and skills development across Québec’s video game industry.Government and Institutional SupportRecognizing its significance to Canada’s creative economy, MIGS25 is supported by the City of Montréal, the Government of Québec through the Fonds signature métropole administered by the Secrétariat à la région métropolitaine, and the Government of Canada. “Montréal has acquired a worldwide reputation as a hub for digital creativity,” points out Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region, and MNA for Pointe-aux-Trembles. “Here, the future of video games is being built thanks to a unique concentration of talent, expertise, and investment. Thanks to this industry, which generates $1.4 billion in Quebec's GDP and provides 15,000 quality jobs, the metropolis can act as a real driving force, showcasing Quebec's expertise on the international stage.”For the latest news and updates, visit migs.biz and follow MIGS on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Media can access the official press kit here.La Guilde is a nonprofit cooperative representing independent and international game developers, creators, academic institutions, and related entrepreneurs based in Québec. With over 330 members, La Guilde is the largest organization of its kind worldwide and a leading voice in the global games industry.XP Gaming connects the global video game industry through world-class B2B events that drive business, collaboration, and growth.Flagship conferences like Montréal International Game Summit (MIGS), XP Game Summit, and XP Indie Biz Connect in Vancouver and Atlantic Canada serve as key platforms for networking, knowledge exchange, and deal-making – connecting developers, publishers, investors, and service providers to shape the future of games.– 30 –

