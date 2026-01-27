Canadian Game Awards and XP Game Summit Announce Strategic Partnership

Canadian Game Awards and XP Gaming Inc. Partnership Announcement

2026 Canadian Game Awards Gala to Take Place in May Alongside XP Game Summit

Holding the Awards alongside XP Game Summit builds on what the Canadian Game Awards have always been about. It gives creators the recognition they deserve and keeps the focus on the games themselves.” — Carl-Edwin Michel, Creator & Executive Producer, Canadian Game Awards

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Game Awards and XP Gaming Inc. today announced a strategic partnership connected to XP Game Summit that expands the public celebration of Canadian-made games in Toronto, reflecting the scale and strength of Canada’s $5.1 billion game industry.Beginning in 2026, the Canadian Game Awards Gala will take place alongside XP Game Summit. Holding the Awards at this time places Canadian games and creators in the spotlight as the global industry is already focused on Toronto, increasing international visibility for Canada’s game industry.In addition to the Gala, the Eh! Game Showcase offers the chance for players to experience Canadian-made games, discover new titles, and meet the teams behind them.“Holding the Awards alongside XP Game Summit builds on what the Canadian Game Awards have always been about,” said Carl-Edwin Michel, creator and Executive Producer of the Canadian Game Awards. “It gives creators the recognition they deserve and keeps the focus on the games themselves through both the Awards and the Eh! Game Showcase.”XP Game Summit brings game companies from around the world to Toronto to build partnerships with Canada’s game industry, connecting international partners with Canadian studios, talent, and service providers.“The global game industry comes to XP Game Summit to do business with Canada,” said Jason Lepine, CEO of XP Gaming. “Last year, more than 350 companies representing over 18 countries came to Toronto to connect with Canadian studios and talent. Partnering with the Canadian Game Awards helps show the world the depth of our industry and gives everyone a chance to celebrate it together.”Additional details regarding dates, programming, and public ticketing for the 2026 Canadian Game Awards and Eh! Game Showcase will be announced in the coming months.###About the Canadian Game AwardsThe Canadian Game Awards recognize excellence, innovation, and creative achievement in Canada’s video game industry. The Awards celebrate outstanding work in development, content creation, and esports, highlighting the talent that drives Canada’s position as a global force in game creation.Learn more at: https://canadiangameawards.ca @cgameawardsAbout XP Gaming Inc.XP Gaming connects the global video game industry through world-class B2B events that drive business, collaboration, and industry growth.Flagship conferences, including XP Game Summit, Montreal International Game Summit (MIGS), and XP Indie Biz Connect events in Vancouver and Atlantic Canada, serve as key platforms for networking, knowledge exchange, and deal-making. These events connect developers, publishers, investors, and service providers to shape the future of gaming.Learn more at: xpgaming.bizFollow: LinkedIn

