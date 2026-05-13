Presenting: Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads

Virginia's Innovative Crossroads Logo Tom Scott, President, Virginia's Innovation Crossroads

New brand identity is ‘Built for What’s Next’ in greater Fredericksburg region

This rebrand is a strategic alignment of our regional mission: to position this area as a premier destination for high-tech industry, business development, and talent recruitment.” — Tom Scott, President, Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fredericksburg Regional Alliance (FRA), an organization that has proudly served as one of the many engines powering regional growth in the city of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Caroline, and Stafford counties, has announced a new brand identity, Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads, to showcase the region’s unique position at the physical and digital crossroads in Northern Virginia.

The announcement was made at a special launch event on May 13 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. More than 100 stakeholders, including elected officials along with economic development, business, and education leaders throughout the region, attended the event.

Since the late 1990s, the FRA had worked alongside a broad range of partners to help attract more than 6,000 new jobs and facilitate over $100 billion in capital investment. Also, through a valuable partnership with the University of Mary Washington, the FRA provided partners with deep research capabilities and practical business development support to ensure the region remains a competitive choice for global investment.

In order for the region to accelerate the ability to compete for high-value projects and corporate relocations, it was deemed necessary to present a clear and unified regional identity so companies could evaluate the full picture of the region, not separate jurisdictions.

By harnessing the region’s unmatched connectivity - between Northern Virginia and Richmond, across interstates, rail lines, and data networks - Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads creates a powerful environment where high-tech businesses, skilled talent, and forward-thinking communities can thrive. Some key industry sectors that Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads will focus on include cybertechnology, defense and aerospace, engineering, and life sciences.

“This new identity represents the vibrant intersection of innovation, collaboration, and regional pride,” said Tom Scott, President of Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads. “It provides an exceptional opportunity to bring together local governments, educational institutions, infrastructure leaders, and economic development allies to strengthen our competitiveness and make our collective value undeniable to the rest of the world.”

Scott noted that the new brand identity was built on the foundation of five strategic pillars:

- Built for What’s Next: Embracing innovation in how we think, work, and grow

- Unmatched Connectivity: Leveraging our logistical and digital infrastructure

- Community Minded: Prioritizing the livability and sustainable success of our residents

- Collaboration at the Core: Working across city and county lines to ensure everyone has a seat at the table

- Opportunity for All: Fostering inclusive pathways for everyone from seasoned talent to to new graduates

“Our new logo features overlapping shapes symbolizing the localities and partners that make up our region,” he added. “The white space at the center represents the literal crossroads where our communities meet to move forward together. Most important, this rebrand is not just a change in name or logo; it is a strategic alignment of our regional mission: to position this area as a premier destination for high-tech industry, business development, and talent recruitment.”

The work to develop a brand to redefine the region’s identity was started under the leadership of Curry Roberts, the former President of the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance. Supported by a capital campaign that secured significant private-sector funding, the initiative laid the foundation for a rebrand that reflects how the region actually functions as a collaborative whole. The brand was created by Taoti Creative.

“We are a region that knows its value and we invite others to share in it.” concluded Scott. “Whether you are a local entrepreneur, a global corporation, an educational institution, or a fully-engaged resident, you are part of this remarkable alliance.”

To stay updated and informed about regional wins, follow Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads on LinkedIn or visit the organization’s new website at www.vaicx.com.

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