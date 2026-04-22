Commonwealth Commercial Partners Launches New Brand 'Commonwealth'

Commonwealth Logo Commonwealth President and Incoming CEO Ken Strickler

Transition Marks 30 Year Milestone in Commercial Real Estate with Integrated Offering

The commercial real estate market is dynamic and our entrepreneurial approach and focus on win-win outcomes for all stakeholders has been instrumental in our success.” — Ken Strickler, Commonwealth President and Incoming CEO

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners is excited to announce the launch of a new brand identity, Commonwealth, that unifies the company’s offering and reflects the company’s evolution into an industry-leading firm in the commercial real estate market.

The reinvigorated visual identity brings together its lines of service into one integrated platform across property management; sales and leasing; asset management; project management; investments; land, farm and forestry; and lodging management, with over 225 employees and a footprint spanning 15 states across the U.S. As part of this initiative, the company will unify its digital presence into a single web experience at www.commonwealthcommercial.com.

The brand relaunch coincides with a significant growth milestone as the company celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since its founding in 1996, Commonwealth has built a reputation for its personal approach and growing alongside its clients, expanding its presence and opening new offices based on long-term relationships. During that time, the company has built its offering to include an integrated suite of services across all aspects of the value chain, giving clients unparalleled market insight. The company will continue its growth trajectory under the leadership of Ken Strickler, Commonwealth’s President and incoming CEO.

“The commercial real estate market is dynamic and our entrepreneurial approach and focus on win-win outcomes for all stakeholders has been instrumental in our success,” said Strickler. “Our integrated offering enables clients to see what’s happening across all aspects of the market, to make highly informed strategic decisions, and be on the frontline of opportunity.”

“We are extremely proud of the work we do for our clients each and every day,” said Commonwealth founder, Mark Claud. “Our people and our values-driven culture are what have allowed us to reach this milestone, and we look forward to continuing to make an impact with our employees, clients and partners.”

As of April 2026:

• Commonwealth has 15 office locations and 225+ employees

• The firm manages over 300 properties across the U.S., totaling more than 24 million square feet of real estate

• Commonwealth Sales & Leasing has expertise across various asset classes, including office, industrial/flex, retail, medical, investment sales, and hospitality

• Commonwealth Asset Management has 4.5 million square feet under management across 12 states

• Commonwealth Land, Farm & Forestry has sold 26,820 acres, valued at $49.3 Million

• Commonwealth Lodging Management currently manages 1,913 rooms across 14 hotels in five states.

The unification of Commonwealth’s brands creates an opportunity for future growth and clients to benefit from the firm’s collective expertise.

About Commonwealth

Commonwealth provides an integrated portfolio of commercial real estate solutions that creates long-term value to its clients and partners. Our services are built on deep expertise, collaboration, a commitment to shared success, and the pursuit of enduring relationships. With offices in 15 states and a footprint across the country, our broad view of the market and on-the-ground experience allows us to offer strategic counsel to our clients and uncover opportunities that drive meaningful results. In 2026, Commonwealth was named a Top Workplace by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. For more information, visit commonwealthcommercial.com.

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