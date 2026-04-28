2,100 STUDENTS TO COMPETE FOR SkillsUSA MASSACHUSETTS MEDALS

SkillsUSA Massachusetts Logo SkillsUSA MA Competitor

Competition Day in trades, leadership events set for Friday, May 1

This competition showcases years of investment by students, with the support of their teachers and advisors, in mastering very technical and precise trade skills.” — Karen Ward, executive director of SkillsUSA Massachusetts

RAYNHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts’ high school career and technical education students – and the next generation of skilled state workers – will demonstrate they have what it takes during the 52st annual SkillsUSA Massachusetts State Leadership & Skills Conference, April 30-May 2.

Students in trades from carpentry to cosmetology will have up to eight hours to complete a simulated jobsite assignment. Others will compete in leadership categories, including extemporaneous speaking and community action. They are vying for gold, silver and bronze medals, not to mention more than $1.5 million in prizes and scholarships.

This event is SkillsUSA Massachusetts’ centerpiece for showcasing that participants have the right personal, technical and workplace skills to enter the Massachusetts workforce as skilled professionals. The organization meets students where they are in their career journey, offering competitions, curriculum and activities that drive workforce readiness.

The 2,100 high school students who advanced from qualifying rounds in six districts across Massachusetts will be joined by 300 teachers and advisors, as well as 500 industry representatives serving as competition coordinators and judges. Top medalists advance to national competition.

“This competition showcases years of investment by students, with the support of their teachers and advisors, in mastering very technical and precise trade skills,” said Karen Ward, executive director of SkillsUSA Massachusetts. “Every year, I’m amazed by what our students demonstrate during this event, which is a lot of fun but also a very serious competition. This is where the best of the best from across Massachusetts demonstrate that they have what it takes to be successful in their chosen trade.”

The competition comes as a growing number of young adults are choosing trades careers for increased use of technology and high-paying jobs. The increasing availability of prepared and qualified workers will help ease employer staffing pressures and contribute to local economic development.

NOTE: The best photo/video opportunities will be on Competition Day, May 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Blackstone Valley Technical High School, 65 Pleasant Street, Upton, MA 01568 Live streamlining during the conference will be available at http://maskillsusa.tv.

ABOUT SKILLSUSA MASSACHUSETTS

SkillsUSA Massachusetts, an educational nonprofit organization, is dedicated to equipping high school, college and adult learners with the skills and knowledge necessary for successful careers in technical, skilled and service-oriented industries. Through its comprehensive curriculum, hands-on experiences, competitions and community service initiatives, SkillsUSA Massachusetts aims to foster leadership, teamwork and technical proficiency among its members. The program has 39,000 members in Massachusetts CTE high schools, post-secondary programs and colleges, covering more than 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations.



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