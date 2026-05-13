CableFree Wireless Excellence Shortlisted for Prestigious SCF Mobile Network Awards 2026

CableFree 5G Logo CableFree Shortlisted as Finalist for SCF 2026 CableFree team celebrate 30 years

CableFree has been shortlisted for “Outstanding Hardware and Components, Products or Technology” category at Small Cell Forum (SCF) Mobile Network Awards 2026

We are delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious award from the Small Cell Forum. This reflects the dedication and expertise of our team in delivering highly innovative small cell solutions.” — Stephen Patrick, CEO of CableFree

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFree : Wireless Excellence, a leading provider of advanced wireless communication solutions, today announced that it has been shortlisted for the “Outstanding Hardware and Components, Products or Technology” category at the Small Cell Forum (SCF) Mobile Network Awards 2026.This recognition highlights CableFree’s continued innovation and leadership in the development of high-performance small cell technologies designed to meet the evolving demands of modern mobile networks.The SCF Mobile Network Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the small cell ecosystem, recognising organisations that are driving the future of connectivity through cutting-edge solutions and impactful deployments.Stephen Patrick, CEO of CableFree: Wireless Excellence, commented:“We are delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious award from the Small Cell Forum. This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our team in delivering highly innovative small cell solutions. CableFree small cells are designed with unique capabilities, including full range of band support from 400MHz to 6GHz, IoT/Redcap support and the ability to be software-upgraded across generations—from 4G to 5G and even 6G—ensuring long-term value and future readiness for our customers.”CableFree’s small cell portfolio is engineered to provide flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for mobile operators, enterprises, and private network deployments. With a strong focus on software-defined capabilities and forward compatibility, CableFree continues to enable seamless network evolution in an increasingly connected world.The company extends its congratulations to all fellow finalists and expresses its appreciation to the Small Cell Forum for recognising excellence across the industry.About CableFree: Wireless ExcellenceCableFree: Wireless Excellence is an Oxford/UK-based designer and manufacturer of advanced 4G and 5G infrastructure, leading innovation in private wireless networks worldwide. With a 30-year track record, CableFree delivers high-performance, secure solutions spanning radio access, core, and high capacity backhaul. Ranked among Europe’s top radio vendors, its technology powers mission-critical deployments in over 90 countries, enabling operators, enterprises, and governments to build resilient, future-ready connectivity

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