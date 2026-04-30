CableFree Partner Virtuser Launches Mobile RAN as a Service for Rapid 5G Deployment

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Features CableFree 5G-SA 5G RAN, LEO/Starlink, Offgrid Solar/Battery Power, Dockable drone and more: Under 5 minutes to deploy.

The Mobile RAN as a Service platform enables customers to deploy advanced 5G connectivity quickly, reliably, and independently, even in locations where conventional infrastructure is unavailable.” — Stephen Patrick, CEO of CableFree

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFree , in partnership with Virtuser, today announced a breakthrough Mobile RAN as a Service solution designed to deliver rapid, flexible 5G connectivity wherever it is needed. Built on a rugged Land Rover platform, the system integrates CableFree 5G Standalone (5G-SA) RAN, LEO satellite backhaul such as Starlink, off-grid solar and battery power, and dockable drone capability, enabling deployment in under five minutes.The mobile platform is engineered to reach almost any location and establish a secure, high-performance private or extended mobile network without the need for fixed infrastructure. It can be used in spectrum-sharing bands for private RAN deployments or to extend the coverage and resilience of an existing mobile operatorBy combining advanced radio access technology with autonomous power and satellite connectivity, the solution gives enterprises, public sector organisations, and network operators a practical way to deploy high-capacity cellular coverage in remote, temporary, or rapidly changing environments. Use cases include emergency response, defence, industrial operations, remote sites, and events“Virtuser’s Mobile RAN as a Service platform, powered by CableFree 5G-SA technology, brings a new level of agility to mobile network deployment,” said a CableFree spokesperson. “It enables customers to deploy advanced 5G connectivity quickly, reliably, and independently, even in locations where conventional infrastructure is unavailable.”Key features- CableFree 5G-SA RAN for private and operator applications.- LEO/Starlink satellite backhaul for rapid connectivity.- Off-grid solar and battery power for autonomous operation.- Dockable drone integration for extended capability.- Rapid deployment in under five minutes.- Vehicle-based platform that can be driven to almost any location.Key benefits- Fast deployment without fixed network build-out.- Reliable connectivity in remote or disconnected environments.- Flexible use for private RAN or network extension.- Resilient power and backhaul options.- Scalable support for temporary, emergency, or mission-critical operationsAbout CableFreeCableFree delivers innovative wireless communications solutions for demanding public and private network environments, with a focus on performance, flexibility, and rapid deployment.About VirtuserVirtuser develops mobile and rapidly deployable connectivity solutions designed to bring advanced communications capability to locations where traditional infrastructure is impractical or unavailable.

CableFree Virtuser Mobile 5G RAN

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