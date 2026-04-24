CableFree celebrates 30 years: Looking ahead

CableFree team celebrate 30 years CableFree: Wireless Excellence CableFree 5G radio networks

Wireless equipment innovator CableFree: Wireless Excellence marked a major milestone recently as it celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Reaching our 30th anniversary is a proud moment for everyone at CableFree. It reflects the strength of our team as well as our ability to adapt and innovate as the wireless landscape has evolved” — Stephen Patrick, CEO of CableFree

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wireless equipment innovator CableFree : Wireless Excellence marked a major milestone recently as it celebrated its 30th anniversary.Since its founding in 1996, CableFree has grown and is based at The Oxford Science Park, where it has grown from a small team of visionary engineers into a global provider of 4G, 5G , microwave, millimetre‑wave and Free Space Optics solutions installed in over 90 countries.Over three decades, the company has powered networks across industries including telecoms, enterprise connectivity, public safety and industrial IoT, delivering solutions that provide fibre‑like performance without cables.In recent years, CableFree has expanded its portfolio to include advanced private 5G systems and cutting-edge wireless infrastructure - part of what the company describes as “the biggest leap forward in our 30‑year history of wireless innovation.”Stephen Patrick, CEO of CableFree, said: "Reaching our 30th anniversary is a proud moment for everyone at CableFree. It reflects not only the strength of our team but also our ability to adapt and innovate as the wireless landscape has evolved. From early high-capacity links to today’s private 5G and cutting-edge wireless solutions, we’ve consistently delivered for our customers and look forward to meeting the challenges of the next 30 years."Looking ahead, CableFree says it will continue to invest in research and development into 5G, 6G and beyond at The Oxford Science Park to support the evolving needs of operators and enterprises embracing next-generation wireless technologies.

CableFree celebrates 30 years

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