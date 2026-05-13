World-First Repeat ERW Issuance Marks Major Carbon Removal Milestone

Rock powder being delivered to partner farms ahead of field application, supporting the deployment of enhanced rock weathering in agricultural soils. Felix Harteneck Founder and CEO of InPlanet Rock powder being spread on partner farms using the same machinery commonly used for agricultural liming, making enhanced rock weathering easy to integrate without additional equipment or resources for farmers.

Repeat issuance from the same Enhanced Rock Weathering deployment strengthens confidence in scalable carbon removal delivery.

This is a defining moment for Enhanced Weathering. Moving from first issuance to repeat issuance on the same land, without reapplication, proves that carbon removal can operate as infrastructure.” — Felix Harteneck

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World First: Repeatable Enhanced Rock Weathering Issuance Unblocks Path for Scalability InPlanet has reached a major milestone for the carbon removal industry with the second issuance of verified credits from its Project Serra da Mantiqueira in Rio Claro, São Paulo. This issuance of 153.89 credits, following the world's first verified issuance of 235.53 credits in late 2024, is significant because it is the first time repeat credits have been issued from the same project area without reapplying rock material.Each credit represents a metric tonne of durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR), independently verified under Isometric ’s Enhanced Weathering in Agriculture v1.0 Protocol. This success proves that carbon removal from a single application of Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) persists over time, can be quantified, and can be repeatedly verified and credited.This achievement signals a structural shift in the carbon removal market. While initial issuances established that ERW delivers measurable removal, the second issuance validates the continuous nature of sequestration. It moves ERW beyond a proof-of-concept phase toward a predictable and reliable climate infrastructure solution.Enhanced Rock Weathering accelerates a natural geochemical process where atmospheric CO₂ reacts with silicate minerals, forming stable bicarbonates stored for over a thousand years. The core scientific principle is established; the operational barrier has been the consistent measurement and verification in open systems.The verification was conducted by Isometric under v1.0 of the Enhanced Weathering in Agriculture Protocol. This issuance represents a shared journey; Project Serra da Mantiqueira was InPlanet’sinaugural project and the first ERW project to be issued credits on the Isometric Registry, and this landmark second batch represents another milestone. Isometric has been an essential partner throughout, providing a world-class platform for the easy registration and verification of high-integrity projects. Total verified removals from the project now stand at 389.42 tonnes of CO₂. The credited area spans approximately 520 hectares of sugarcane farmland in Brazil, utilizing locally sourced basaltic rock powder. The long-term storage (1,000+ years) reinforces the classification of these as high-integrity, long-term carbon removal credits.The realization of this project was made possible by the early support of Adyen, whose forward offtake commitment provided the critical financing needed to bring the deployment to life. This transaction was facilitated by ClimeFi , who demonstrated foundational trust in InPlanet’s mission as early as 2023. Our ability to now deliver on these forward commitments means a great deal for the maturity of the market; it demonstrates that the trust placed in us translates into verified results, significantly increasing the reliability of Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) and building industry-wide confidence by reducing delivery risk.The Project Serra da Mantiqueira's second verification confirms that the rigorous monitoring frameworks necessary for ERW are now operational, proving the industry's ability to consistently track and verify carbon removal as it unfolds over time.The ability to demonstrate repeat issuance is crucial for closing the gap between contracted volumes and verified delivery in the carbon removal market. It introduces predictability and offers a pathway to decreased credit prices as project establishment costs are not repeated.For buyers, this milestone enables more credible long-term portfolio construction, providing greater confidence in delivery timelines, volume forecasting, and measurement integrity. For the broader market, it signals progress toward the standardization and auditability required for integration into compliance frameworks.Tom Sellers, Head of Registry Operations at Isometric, said: "When we issued Enhanced Weathering credits for the first time in December 2024, it proved this technology could be accurately measured and verified. This second issuance from Project Serra da Mantiqueira, from the same land, without reapplication, proves it can be done repeatedly. This is an important step toward unlocking the full potential of the pathway."Felix Harteneck, CEO and Co-Founder of InPlanet, added: “This is a defining moment for Enhanced Weathering. Moving from first issuance to repeat issuance on the same land, without reapplication, proves that carbon removal can operate as infrastructure, delivering measurable climate impact year after year.”Early Support Proves CriticalVictoria Harvey, Head of CDR at ClimeFi said: “Repeat issuance from a single rock application is a meaningful step forward for ERW credibility. For buyers building long-term CDR portfolios, this kind of verified delivery is what builds confidence in the underlying technology, moving it from promising to increasingly proven"InPlanet’s ability to deliver on these forward commitments demonstrates that the trust placed in the company translates into verified results, significantly increasing the reliability of ERW and reducing delivery risk for the entire industry. The issuance builds on prior deliveries to ClimeFi, with credits supporting corporate climate strategies, including those of Adyen.About Project Serra da MantiqueiraProject Serra da Mantiqueira is an Enhanced Weathering project developed by InPlanet in Brazil in São Paulo state, applying basaltic rock powder to agricultural soils to deliver durable carbon removal while supporting soil restoration and regenerative agriculture. Serra de Mantiqueira is executed on sugarcane fields in collaboration with a local Brazilian farmer and has received a post-issuance A-rating by independent rating agency BeZero. The name refers to an iconic mountain range of important cultural and ecological significance, rather than the project location.About InPlanetInPlanet is a climate technology company deploying Enhanced Rock Weathering in tropical regions to deliver scalable, high-durability carbon removal while improving agricultural productivity.About ClimeFiClimeFi provides portfolio management solutions for durable carbon removal, enabling organizations to build diversified and de-risked carbon removal portfolios.About IsometricIsometric is the certifier for carbon removal, superpollutant reduction, and environmental attribute certificates. Its Certify platform combines AI-powered verification with scientific rigour to unlock access to capital for project developers. Its Registry tracks every certificate from issuance to retirement with full transparency, enabling buyers to manage their net zero portfolios in one place.Backed by the largest in-house science team of any certifier and a 400-member Science Network, Isometric works with more than 150 project developers and has been selected to certify more than 10 million tonnes of carbon removal.

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