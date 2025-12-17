InPlanet secures agreement to deliver 28,500 enhanced rock weathering credits to Microsoft

Felix Harteneck Founder and CEO of InPlanet InPlanet’s team in Brazil, building the future of regenerative agriculture together On-the-ground operations in Brazil: regenerating farmland and capturing carbon through rock powder application

InPlanet secures agreement to deliver 28,500 ERW credits to Microsoft, providing durable carbon removal and regenerative agriculture benefits in Brazil.

As part of this agreement with Microsoft, we can deepen our scientific research and further validate Enhanced Rock Weathering under real-world conditions.” — Felix Harteneck, Founder and CEO of InPlanet

PIRACICABA, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InPlanet , a pioneer in tropical Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW), announced today that it has signed an agreement with Microsoft to remove more than 28,500 tonnes of CO₂ between 2026 and 2028. This purchase extends Microsoft’s commitment to ERW in Brazil.ERW, the application of finely crushed silicate rock to soils, is emerging as a promising approach within carbon removal and regenerative agriculture. The process captures atmospheric CO₂ while improving soil health and supporting long-term ecosystem resilience. This agreement builds on InPlanet’s scientific research and Brazil’s favorable conditions for weathering at scale. It also underscores the role of tropical agriculture in global climate action, illustrating how high-integrity carbon removal can support environmental resilience and farmer livelihoods.Demonstrated Agronomic and Climate BenefitsInPlanet’s projects have shown measurable improvements for agriculture and climate over the past 24 months. Fields treated with silicate rock powder demonstrated increases in soil fertility, reductions in fertilizer use, and reduced limestone applications. Together, these findings indicate that ERW delivers agronomic benefits while supporting durable carbon removal."As part of this agreement with Microsoft, we can deepen our scientific research and further validate Enhanced Rock Weathering under real-world conditions," said Felix Harteneck, Founder and CEO of InPlanet. "Our team is monitoring every aspect, from soil chemistry to local water systems, to ensure each tonne of CO₂ is rigorously accounted for. The insights we gain from these deployments will improve our measurement and verification methods, setting an even higher bar for transparency in carbon removal. Ultimately, this is about building trust: we want every stakeholder to know that each credit we deliver is grounded in solid science and delivers permanent climate benefits."Today, InPlanet operates the largest ERW program in Brazil, measured by total farmland treated, with more than 12,000 hectares, an area comparable to the size of San Francisco. Furthermore, Brazil’s tropical climate accelerates silicate weathering compared with many temperate regions, enhancing the impact and scalability of ERW in the tropics.Independent Verification Under Recognized StandardsFollowing InPlanet’s delivery of the world’s first independently verified ERW credits , all credits under the agreement will be issued under Isometric ’s rigorous Enhanced Weathering Protocol and publicly listed on the Isometric Registry. The anonymized project data will also be shared through Cascade Climate’s ERW Data Quarry to support transparency and industry-wide scientific research.“InPlanet’s commitment to measurement and monitoring bolsters the integrity of their enhanced rock weathering carbon removal credits, which will contribute to Microsoft’s goal to be carbon negative by 2030,” said Phillip Goodman, Director, Carbon Removal Portfolio. “Their project illustrates how applying silicate rock to soils can offer benefits for farmers by improving soil health and supporting productivity. Enhanced rock weathering is a promising pathway to high-impact carbon removal, and we are encouraged by its potential to contribute to durable, positive climate outcomes.”Through this agreement, Microsoft contributes to climate solutions that support Brazilian agricultural communities. By purchasing ERW credits, Microsoft helps enable improved soil quality, greater farm productivity, stronger food security, and advancing regenerative agricultural practices across Brazil.About InPlanetInPlanet is an AgTech company pioneering Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) as a scientifically rigorous pathway for durable carbon dioxide removal and regenerative agriculture. By applying finely crushed silicate rock to tropical soils, InPlanet accelerates natural weathering processes that permanently sequester CO₂ while improving soil fertility, boosting crop productivity, and reducing the need for agricultural inputs. Founded in 2022, InPlanet operates across Brazil and Germany, with more than 70% of its team based in Brazil. In December 2024, InPlanet delivered the world’s first independently verified ERW carbon-removal credits, which received a post-issuance ‘A’ rating from BeZero Carbon.

InPlanet x Microsoft Delivering 28,500 Tonnes of Durable Carbon Removal in Brazil

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.