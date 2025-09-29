InPlanet Welcomes Miguel Rodrigues as Chief Financial Officer to Lead Financial Strategy and Accelerate Growth

Climate tech InPlanet names Miguel Rodrigues CFO to lead financial strategy, fundraising, and global growth in carbon removal.

InPlanet’s innovative approach is a game-changer, offering enormous potential to remove gigatons of CO₂ while boosting agricultural efficiency. I’m excited to contribute to InPlanet’s growth.” — Miguel Rodrigues

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InPlanet , a climate tech startup pioneering Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) for carbon removal and sustainable agriculture, is pleased to announce Miguel Rodrigues as its new Chief Financial Officer. Rodrigues will lead InPlanet’s financial strategy as the company enters a new phase of growth. InPlanet has a diverse, multi-skilled global team of 70 people and recently launched the world’s first certified Enhanced Rock Weathering carbon credits. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s “10 Most Innovative Companies”, InPlanet is expanding its leadership team to accelerate its global scale-up.Rodrigues is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in finance, strategy consulting, and climate-focused ventures. During his 15 years at Morgan Stanley, he led the Latin American Utilities Equity Research team as an Executive Director, advising global institutional investors on navigating equity investments in highly regulated sectors. Prior to that, Rodrigues spent five years with McKinsey & Company's Corporate Finance & Strategy team, dealing with clients in multiple regions and industries. Most recently, he served as CFO of Cambium Earth Brasil, an ARR (Afforestation, Reforestation and Revegetation) carbon project developer, where he played a key role in the company’s expansion to Brazil.As CFO, Rodrigues will lead financial strategy, fundraising, and investor relations. He will manage upcoming equity fundraising rounds, build robust financial operations, and ensure InPlanet is financially equipped to meet ambitious growth targets. He’ll also oversee strategic financial planning for expanding carbon removal projects, collaborating closely with the executive team to enhance profitability and impact.Felix Harteneck, Co-Founder and CEO of InPlanet, welcomed Rodrigues to the team:“We’re thrilled to welcome Miguel as our CFO at such a pivotal moment. His deep experience in climate finance and strategic leadership in Brazil and internationally will be crucial as we take InPlanet to the next level. Miguel’s expertise will help us solidify our financial foundations, scale our carbon removal efforts, and amplify our global impact.”Rodrigues expressed enthusiasm about joining InPlanet’s mission.“I’m honored to join InPlanet’s talented team and collaborate with its global-scale mission. Brazil’s unique competitive advantages, including vast agricultural land and abundant rock powder resources, make it an ideal location for leading ERW development. InPlanet’s innovative approach is a game-changer, offering enormous potential to remove gigatons of CO₂ while boosting agricultural efficiency. I’m excited to contribute to InPlanet’s growth, attract strategic investors, and scale our impact even further.”About InPlanetInPlanet is a climate technology company pioneering Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) as a scalable solution for carbon dioxide removal and regenerative agriculture. By applying finely crushed silicate rock to tropical soils, InPlanet accelerates natural geochemical processes that permanently sequester CO₂ while restoring soil health and improving crop yields. The company’s mission is to remove gigatons of CO₂ from the atmosphere to ensure a livable planet.Founded in 2022 by Felix Harteneck and Niklas Kluger, InPlanet operates out of São Paulo, Brazil, and Germany, with over 70% of its international team based on the ground in Brazil. In January 2025, the company, in partnership with Isometric, ClimeFi, and Adyen, issued the world’s first verified Enhanced Rock Weathering carbon removal credits . These credits also became the first post-issuance ERW credits to receive an ‘A’ rating from BeZero Carbon, signaling high confidence in permanence, scientific rigor, and measurement integrity.InPlanet has received widespread recognition for its leadership in the carbon removal sector, including the prestigious 2024 Keeling Curve Prize in the Carbon Sinks category and selection as one of Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Companies in Latin America (2025). Backed by leading climate-focused investors, InPlanet is rapidly scaling ERW as a high-integrity pathway to climate stability.

