Re: Traffic Alert - I 91 N Exit 9 off ramp

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 N Exit 9 off ramp has both lanes obstructed in the area of Exit 9 N Off Ramp due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.