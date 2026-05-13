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Public Service Recognition Week 2026: Why I Choose to Serve

Public Service Recognition Week 2026: Why I Choose to ServeKaren.Datangel Tue, 05/12/2026 - 16:41 Public Service Recognition Week 2026: Why I Choose to Serve Alternate Player Why I Choose to Serve: Judge Judith Dulcich, Kern Superior ... Alternate Player Why I Choose to Serve: Jake Chatters, Court Executive Office... Alternate Player Why I Choose to Serve: Jayme Lee, Associate Analyst, Leaders... Alternate Player Why I Choose to Serve: Judge Bunmi Awoniyi, Sacramento Super... Alternate Player Why I Choose to Serve: Martha Wright, Manager, Criminal Just... Alternate Player Why I Choose to Serve: Jagan Singh, Deputy Director, Facilit... Alternate Player

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Public Service Recognition Week 2026: Why I Choose to Serve

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