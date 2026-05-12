ABA must axe law school diversity rules to retain accreditor status, committee says

The American Bar Association is poised to eliminate or pare down three separate diversity and non-discrimination requirements from its law school accreditation standards, saying those provisions threaten both the organization’s federal recognition and the national ​system of law school oversight.

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