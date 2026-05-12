Public Records Act Sets No Time Limit on Production

State and local agencies in California must adhere to statutory deadlines in saying whether they will or won’t produce public records but are under no compulsion to provide them promptly, Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday, affirming a trial court determination that no writ relief lies even where there are delays of weeks or months.

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