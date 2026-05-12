Egnar Enters Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

By order of the San Miguel County Sheriff, the Egnar Fire Protection District, located in the the West End of San Miguel County near the Utah bored, will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions as of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice. The restrictions prohibit the following:

Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e. a metal, in-ground containment structure – fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable)

No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or in a barren area free of vegetation

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets

No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except an area that has been cleared of vegetation

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order

The following acts are always prohibited on federally managed lands:

The use of fireworks and other incendiary devices

Leaving fires unattended or unextinguished

For the most updated information on all things wildfire-related in San Miguel County, please visit our online fire hub, Living With Wildfire.