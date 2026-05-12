Western Slope Wellness Launches Free Regional Mental Health Resource for Western Slope Communities

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the West Central Public Health Partnership has launched a new online mental health and wellness resource to support residents across the region called Western Slope Wellness. Western Slope Wellness is powered by CredibleMind, an online platform that offers free, private, and 24/7 access to trusted tools and information to help individuals manage stress, anxiety, sleep, and overall well-being. This regional effort brings together public health agencies from Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Ouray, Hinsdale, and San Miguel counties to improve access to mental health resources; meeting people where they are, when they need it.

The CredibleMind platform provides a wide range of evidence-based resources, including self- assessments, guided exercises, articles, videos, and links to local support services. Users can explore topics at their own pace, with no cost, no appointments, and no pressure. The platform is private and confidential, and individual responses are not shared. “After championing the need for this kind of regional resource, it is profoundly exciting to see Western Slope Wellness finally come to life. This is the trusted, 24/7 support our residents deserve,” said Kristin Kelley, Director of Ouray County Public Health.

Users can:

Learn practical ways to manage stress, anxiety, and sleep

Take quick, private self-check assessments

Access simple tools to improve mental wellness

Connect with local resources when additional support is needed

To encourage Western Slope residents to explore the platform, the partnership is offering a limited-time launch incentive. Individuals who complete the Mental Health Check-In by May 31 can enter for a chance to win one of two $50 gift cards. “Taking that first step can sometimes be the hardest part,” Kelley added. “This gives people an easy, low-pressure way to check in with themselves and see what support might help.” Because residents live and work across county lines, this regional approach ensures people can access support wherever it’s most convenient.

The West Central Public Health Partnership is committed to strengthening community health by improving access to resources and reducing barriers to care. This launch reflects a shared commitment to supporting mental wellness across the Western Slope. Visit Western Slope Wellness online at WesternSlopeWellness.crediblemind.com