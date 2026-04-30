County Planning Commission 5/14 Meeting in TELLURIDE

Heads up! Were you planning on attending the County Planning Commission meeting on 5/14? It's now taking place in Telluride, not Norwood as originally planned. You can also attend the meeting remotely via Zoom. We hope to see you there! ¡Atención! ¿Planeaba asistir a la reunión de la Comisión de Planificación del Condado el 14 de mayo? Ahora se llevará a cabo en Telluride, no en Norwood como se había planeado originalmente. También puede asistir de manera remota a través de Zoom. ¡Esperamos verlo allí!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.