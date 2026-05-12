Mānoa Pool reopening for public enjoyment Monday, May 18

The 50-meter swimming pool at the Harry Mamizuka Swimming Complex in Mānoa Valley District Park.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is pleased to announce the Harry Mamizuka Swimming Complex at Mānoa Valley District Park will be reopening for public use and enjoyment on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Pool users can once again enjoy the 50-meter pool, training pool, and the complex’s bathrooms and showers, which saw several improvements during the closure, including:

Removing the old, decrepit diving blocks and replacing them with new diving blocks. The new diving blocks are made possible thanks to a $67,000 donation from the Mamizuka ‘Ohana.

Repainting the pool bleachers.

Fixing paint within the 50-meter and training pool, including the lane lines.

In-house staff renovating the pool’s showers and bathrooms, thanks to funding from Councilmember Scott Nishimoto. This included installing new slip-resistant flooring.

This popular pool facility was closed in late November 2025 to allow for these improvement projects, and experienced delays due to back-to-back Kona low storms. The pool complex was previously closed from September 2024 until early June 2025 to address chipping paint on the pool surface and bleachers. This most recent second phase address unresolved issues from the first phase, including paint which did not properly adhere to the pool and bleachers.

We sincerely hope this work will result in the pool remaining in working order until a larger Capital Improvement Project can deliver longer-term repairs to this popular pool facility.

A big mahalo to Mānoa residents and aquatics communities while this pool complex was closed for these projects.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

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Website: honolulu.gov/parks