Contraflow to be implemented for North Kalāheo Avenue Bridge during construction

Construction involving heavy equipment will be ongoing throughout the project

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction announces updated traffic modifications for the North Kalāheo Avenue Bridge rehabilitation project beginning Monday, May 18, 2026 in response to community feedback as the necessary bridge rehabilitation project continues.

Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the bridge will be open to contraflow in both directions. On Monday through Thursday, after 5:30 p.m., the bridge will be restricted to Kāne’ohe-bound traffic only; Kailua-bound motorists will be detoured until 7:30 a.m. the following morning.

The daytime contraflow will be in effect from May 18 to July 31, barring any unforeseen conditions. This is a change to the modifications announced on May 5, 2026. There will be no lane closures on weekends or holidays, and traffic will return to normal two-way travel. Traffic conditions will continue to be monitored for any necessary adjustments. Motorists are reminded to observe all traffic control devices, posted signs, and the directions of Special Duty Police Officers.

North Kalāheo Ave. Bridge Lane Openings/Closures (May 18 – July 31)

Day Lane Status Times Monday Two lanes open to two-way travel 12:00 a.m. – 7:29 a.m. Contraflow 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Open to Kāneʻohe-bound travel only 5:31 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday Open to Kāneʻohe-bound travel only 12:00 a.m. – 7:29 a.m. Contraflow 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Open to Kāneʻohe-bound travel only 5:31 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Friday Open to Kāneʻohe-bound travel only 12:00 a.m. – 7:29 a.m. Contraflow 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Two lanes open to two-way travel 3:31 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Saturday – Sunday & Holidays Two lanes open to two-way travel 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (24 hrs.)

Subject to change due to weather or unforeseen delays.

Contraflow will be in effect Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (excluding holidays)

Detours for Kailua-bound traffic will be in effect Mondays – Thursdays, 5:31 p.m. – 7:29 a.m. and Fridays 12:00 a.m – 7:29 a.m (excluding holidays)

During construction, one sidewalk will be closed while the other will remain open to pedestrians. Additionally, recreational use of the waterway beneath the bridge will be maintained along approximately half of the bridge length.

In August, Kailua-bound detours will end and one lane of the bridge will be open to contraflow during work hours, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., until estimated completion in October (the bridge will be fully open during non-work hours).

Questions and comments may be directed to the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction at (808) 768-8400.

—PAU—