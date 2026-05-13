Extra TheBus service scheduled for UH graduation on Saturday, May 16

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) will provide additional transit service on Saturday, May 16, to support the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) at Mānoa graduation ceremonies.

The U Line (Āhua – U.H. Mānoa via H-1 Freeway), will operate extra service starting at 7:54 a.m. at the Āhua Lagoon Drive Skyline Station heading eastbound to UH Mānoa. Westbound service from Dole Street at UH Mānoa to Āhua Lagoon Drive Station will start at 9:35 a.m.

Although the U Line does not operate on weekends, this special service will help accommodate increased interest to UH Mānoa and support safe, reliable travel for graduates, families, and attendees.

Riders wishing to take Skyline to Āhua Lagoon Drive Station will be able to utilize the park-and-rides at the following stations:

Keoneʻae UH West Oʻahu Station: 304 parking stalls

Honouliuli Hoʻopili Station: 344 parking stalls

Hālawa Aloha Stadium Station: 590 parking stalls

For directions and information on these park-and-rides, please visit: www.honolulu.gov/skyline-parking.

Trains arrive at each station every 10 minutes.

Along with the U Line and Skyline, attendees can also reach UH Mānoa on the A Line, routes 1, 1L, 4, 6, and 13, offering even more options for a smooth trip to campus.

DTS encourages riders to plan ahead using the Transit App, available on both Android and iOS, to map out routes, check arrival times, and stay on top of travel options.

Regular fares will be in effect for Skyline and TheBus. All annual and monthly fares are valid for Skyline and TheBus.

HOLO cards, fares, and passes are available at HOLO ticket vending machines at all Skyline stations, at select retailers, and online. For more information and retail locations, visit www.holocard.net.

For all inquiries, questions, or reports for Skyline rail operations, please contact:

Phone: (808) 848-5555 (option 4)

Email: skyline@honolulu.gov

For more information on TheBus, please visit: www.thebus.org.

For more information on Skyline, please visit: www.honolulu.gov/skyline.

For HOLO Card information, visit www.holocard.net or call 808-768-4645.