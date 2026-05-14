Episode 156: Mayor Blangiardi on his recent trip to China and the departure of his managing director Mike Formby

On this week’s episode of the One O‘ahu Podcast, Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins host Brandi Higa to talk about his recent trip to China, the transition now that his managing director Mike Formby is leaving the City, and the transformation of an area behind Kahauiki Village.

Mayor Blangiardi goes to China

Mayor Blangiardi is just back from China on an official business trip focused on economic diversification, strengthening global partnerships, and advancing key initiatives that will benefit the residents of Oʻahu.

“The trip was really designed for some celebration if you will (and) commemoration of our Sister City agreements,” added Mayor Blangiardi.

As part of broader discussions on cultural exchange and international partnerships, Mayor Blangiardi is also exploring the potential to bring giant pandas to the Honolulu Zoo, an effort that would require careful coordination and agreement between the two countries.

Mike Formby to depart City administration

Mayor Blangiardi announced Monday that Managing Director Michael Formby will depart the City and County of Honolulu later this month after accepting a new position as the chief executive officer of Hawaiʻi-based maritime innovation group Pacific Marine & Supply Company.

“Mike has been everything I could have asked for in a managing director,” said Mayor Blangiardi. He goes on to share a message he told his cabinet, saying, “I want them to be sad for Mike because we’re losing a really good player, a good guy who, as been a really valuable contributor but at the same time happy for him.”

Formby’s final day with the City and County of Honolulu will be May 29. Deputy Managing Director Krishna Jayaram will assume the role of Managing Director Designate upon Formby’s departure.

Cleanup underway for floating homeless encampments

Heavy machinery was brought in to clear out thick and overgrown mangroves along Ke‘ehi Stream that had camouflaged over two dozen homeless structures in the waters behind Kahauiki Village. They had been there for years before the city and state joined forces with nonprofit agencies and private contractors to clean up the area.

“Before and after, if we could show that to anybody, I know this is a podcast (but) people would be blown away,” explained Mayor Blangiardi.

For video of just some of the work that was done near Kahauiki Village during the month of April, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLfzNA7fz6o