Lexertia to Debut Avatar Associate Litigation Drafting Platform at AIPLA Spring Meeting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — May 12, 2026 — Lexertia will debut its AI-powered litigation document drafting platform featuring its Avatar Associate experience at the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) Spring Meeting in San Francisco.

Built for litigators, Lexertia helps attorneys move from an assignment to a structured litigation document draft with ease. Attorneys provide the facts, related documents, and strategic direction; Lexertia generates the litigation work product aligned with the attorney’s inputs and case materials.

“The Avatar Associate changes the experience from prompting software to assigning work,” said Ehab M. Samuel, Co-Founder and CEO of Lexertia. “That distinction matters because it personalizes the drafting experience around the workflow attorneys already know: assigning work, shaping strategy, and refining work product.

The platform is designed to create detailed drafts of motions, oppositions, replies, and supporting litigation documents, including notices, declarations, and exhibits. Lexertia also allows users to compare multiple draft paths side-by-side, refine selected sections, and build a stronger final work product.

Key features include:

Avatar Associate workflow for guided litigation drafting

for guided litigation drafting Structured drafts built around motions, briefs, and arguments

built around motions, briefs, and arguments Multiple draft options for comparison and refinement

for comparison and refinement Record-grounded drafting based on user-provided facts, filings, and exhibits

based on user-provided facts, filings, and exhibits Built-in checks to help identify inconsistencies, unsupported assertions, and citation gaps

To learn more, visit lexertia.ai.

Lexertia is an AI-powered litigation drafting platform built for attorneys. Through its Avatar Associate workflow, Lexertia helps litigators generate structured litigation drafts aligned with their direction, strategy, and case record.

Lexertia LLC

30131 Town Center Dr. Suite 298 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

310-701-9592

contactus@lexertia.ai

https://lexertia.ai/

Press Contact : Ehab M. Samuel

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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