Gustin Law Firm Announces Attorney Charlie Gustin Serves as Featured Speaker on Medical Malpractice at the University of Houston Medical School

Houston, Texas – Gustin Law Firm PLLC, announced that trial attorney Charlie C. Gustin recently served as a featured speaker at the University of Houston’s Fertitta Family College of Medicine, educating the graduating class of medical students about the legal landscape surrounding Texas’ medical malpractice laws, as well as patients’ medical privacy under HIPAA.

Gustin’s presentation explored how physicians and other treating medical providers can avoid malpractice lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny by focusing on accepted standards of care, differential diagnosis and complete testing regimens. He also discussed how federal privacy rules intersect with day-to-day clinical practice, focusing on how patient information moves through hospitals, clinics, and digital platforms.

Drawing on his work representing injured patients and families in personal injury cases across Texas, Gustin discussed how medical records often become central to healthcare related litigation. He outlined how thorough documentation, record-keeping, and open communication practices can influence both patient outcomes and the resolution of legal claims.

According to faculty members who helped organize the session, the lecture was part of a broader “Transition to Residency” program – the final step in students’ medical education before beginning their residency programs at hospitals around the US.

During the lecture, Gustin emphasized that HIPAA compliance is not only a regulatory obligation but also a matter of trust between patients and providers. He noted that, in litigation, disputes over what was shared, how it was recorded, and who had access to sensitive information frequently arise alongside questions about diagnosis and treatment.

Gustin, who founded the Gustin Law Firm in Houston, has built a practice focused on representing plaintiffs in motor vehicle collisions, rideshare incidents, slip and fall cases, and wrongful death claims.

The firm has helped recover more than $50 million in verdicts and settlements for clients and has been involved in cases that required careful analysis of medical records and privacy issues.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Gustin earned his law degree from South Texas College of Law Houston, where he was part of the school’s advocacy program and a national moot court champion. He is admitted to practice in all Texas state courts and in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Texas. He is also licensed in all state courts of New Mexico and Arizona.

Gustin serves on the board of directors of the Houston Trial Lawyers Association and is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice, and the North American Brain Injury Society. He has been selected to the Texas Super Lawyers list for five consecutive years, following earlier recognition on the Texas Rising Stars list.

Faculty organizers at the University of Houston’s Fertitta Family College of Medicine indicated they plan to continue inviting practicing attorneys to campus to address legal and ethical issues that new physicians will encounter, including patient privacy, informed consent, and documentation practices that affect both care and legal accountability.

To learn more about the firm, visit https://gustin.law/.

The Gustin Law Firm PLLC dedicates itself to delivering powerful legal advocacy for people navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Our team brings deep experience across a wide range of serious cases, from motor vehicle collisions and commercial truck accidents to wrongful death, traumatic brain injuries, and premises liability claims. Beyond personal injury and auto accident cases, we also take on complex insurance disputes, with a tenacious focus on securing every dollar of compensation our clients are rightfully owed. When your health, your finances, and your future are on the line, Attorney Charlie Gustin and his team are ready to fight in your corner.

Gustin Law Firm, PLLC

3355 West Alabama, Suite 1220 Houston, TX 77098

713-491 4792

https://gustin.law/

Press Contact : Charlie Gustin

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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