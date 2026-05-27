Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys’ John ‘Tony’ Ross Joins Decatur Chamber of Commerce

Decatur, Texas – John “Tony” Ross, managing attorney and co-founder of Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys in Denton, has joined the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, aligning the North Texas personal injury firm more closely with the business and civic life of Wise County.

Ross’ membership marks the firm’s formal entry into the Decatur business community, where many of its clients live and work. Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys, based in Denton and serving clients throughout North Texas, focuses on representing people injured by others’ negligence.

The Decatur Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in the historic downtown district, serves as a hub for local businesses, civic groups, and community events. “Injury law is, at its core, about people and communities,” Ross said. “Many of the individuals and families we represent come from Wise County and the greater Decatur area. Joining the Decatur Chamber of Commerce is a way to be more present where our clients live, work, and run their businesses.”

Founded by John “Tony” Ross and Partner Brent Chandler, Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys brings more than four decades of combined experience in personal injury and jury trial litigation. The attorneys have received an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell and have been recognized in publications including Texas Super Lawyers, Fort Worth Magazine, D Magazine, and Best of Denton County for years.

The Chamber membership will also give Ross and his colleagues access to business programming, small-business resources, and community events, from annual festivals and tournaments to educational gatherings. The Decatur Chamber has emphasized collaboration among members and has highlighted professional services, including law firms, as part of its broader effort to support economic activity in Wise County.

Ross said the firm plans to be a consistent presence at chamber events and to explore opportunities to contribute to local initiatives focused on safety and community well-being. “Our practice has always been rooted in North Texas,” he said. “Formalizing our relationship with the Decatur Chamber of Commerce is another step in that commitment.”

More information about Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys and its Decatur Chamber of Commerce membership is available on the firm’s chamber member profile at https://cca.decaturtx.com/WebForms/chandler-ross-injury-attorneys-_0_Chandler_4_1_10118653_memberprofile2.aspx.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is the North Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to winning. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John ‘Tony’ Ross bring over 40 years of combined experience in personal injury trial law and jury-trial representation. The attorneys at Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys are here to relentlessly pursue and obtain maximum compensation for those injured and those who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligence or recklessness of others.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys

110 N. Woodrow Ln, Ste 120 Denton, TX 76205

(940) 800-2500

https://www.chandlerrosslaw.com/

Press Contact : John Ross

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.