Brill Legal Group of New York Secures Misdemeanor Plea for Former NYPD Officer in Bronx Sex Abuse Case

New York, New York – Brill Legal Group represented former New York City Police Department officer Christian Garcia in a Bronx criminal case that concluded with a misdemeanor conviction, probationary sentence and mandated sex offender treatment, according to the Bronx district attorney’s office and court records.

Garcia, 34, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor, in connection with a 2023 incident involving an intoxicated woman in the Bronx. He was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to complete a sex offender treatment program, prosecutors said.

Attorney Peter Brill of Brill Legal Group said Garcia opted to resolve the case with a misdemeanor plea in light of the potential exposure he faced if convicted on felony counts at trial.

“Mr. Garcia accepted responsibility to avoid the risks of a felony conviction and the far harsher penalties that could have followed,” Brill said, noting that the plea agreement reflects a negotiated outcome in a contested and closely scrutinized case. He added that Garcia will be under supervision during his probation and must comply with all court-ordered treatment requirements.

The case, prosecuted in Bronx County, drew attention because the defendant was a then-serving NYPD officer and because of the role forensic DNA evidence played in the investigation, as described in court documents and by prosecutors. The pleas and sentences mark the latest development in ongoing public and judicial scrutiny of alleged off-duty misconduct by law enforcement officers in New York City.

Brill Legal Group’s primary defense attorney, Peter Brill, is a former assistant district attorney who knows the law inside and out. His understanding of how prosecutors think and operate gives him a distinct advantage when entering the courtroom or sitting down at the bargaining table. He is supported by the Brill Legal Group’s team of highly experienced criminal law attorneys who have tried hundreds of cases. These accomplished lawyers bring a collective wealth of knowledge and experience that is second to none on Long Island or the Five Boroughs.

Brill Legal Group

176 Lexington Avenue Suite O, New York, NY 10016

516-206-2002

https://www.brill-legal.com

Press Contact : Peter Brill

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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