Polymath Taps CYPFER to Strengthen Digital Infrastructure in Asset Tokenization

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polymath, a leader in digital asset infrastructure and tokenization technology, has tapped CYPFER, the global authority in cybersecurity and digital protection, to strengthen its digital resilience as it continues to scale its platform across global financial markets.

As tokenization reshapes how assets are issued, managed, and traded, Polymath has positioned itself at the forefront of enabling compliant, blockchain-based securities. With this growth comes increased exposure to cyber threats targeting financial platforms, digital assets, and investor data.

“Building infrastructure for digital assets requires a strong foundation of trust and security,” said a Polymath representative. “Working with CYPFER allows us to ensure that our platform, our clients, and the assets we support are protected as the market continues to evolve.”

CYPFER will provide strategic cybersecurity advisory and digital protection services designed to monitor emerging threats, safeguard sensitive systems, and support the integrity of Polymath’s operations across its tokenization platform.

For Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, the engagement reflects the growing need for cybersecurity at the intersection of finance and technology.

“Polymath is operating in a space where innovation and risk move at the same speed,” said Tobok. “Our role is to ensure that the infrastructure supporting digital assets remains secure, resilient, and trusted.”

As the adoption of blockchain and tokenized assets accelerates, Polymath’s move underscores a broader industry shift: cybersecurity is becoming a core requirement for financial innovation and long-term market confidence.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Contain fast, leverage threat actor communications to control the pace and uncover the true scope of impact, and execute full restoration with minimal disruption.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 250 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com

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