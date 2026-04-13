UNXNOWN Taps CYPFER to Strengthen Digital Infrastructure Behind Global Experiences

As Cultural Platforms Scale and Audience Engagement Expands, Doug Scott Moves to Safeguard Operations, Data, and Brand Integrity Across Activations

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNXNOWN, the cultural platform co-founded by Doug Scott, has tapped CYPFER, the global authority in cybersecurity and digital protection, to strengthen its digital infrastructure as it continues to scale high-impact global experiences.

Doug Scott is widely recognized as a pioneer in branded content, experiential marketing, and cultural platforms. With a career spanning leadership roles across global media, entertainment, and brand innovation, he has worked at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and audience engagement for decades.

Through UNXNOWN, Scott continues to build platforms that connect audiences, brands, and cultural moments across physical and digital environments. As these experiences become increasingly integrated with technology, protecting the systems behind them has become essential.

“As we continue building experiences that operate at scale, the digital layer becomes just as important as the physical one,” said Doug Scott, Co-Founder of UNXNOWN. “Working with CYPFER ensures that our infrastructure, our partners, and our audiences are supported by the right level of protection.”

CYPFER will provide strategic cybersecurity advisory and digital protection services designed to monitor threats, safeguard data, and ensure the integrity of UNXNOWN’s operations across its global activations.

For Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, the engagement reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity in cultural and experiential platforms.

“Doug has been at the forefront of building global experiences that connect audiences and brands,” Tobok said. “As those platforms evolve, protecting the digital infrastructure behind them becomes critical. We are proud to support UNXNOWN as it continues to scale.”

As live experiences, media, and digital engagement continue to converge, the collaboration highlights a broader shift across the industry: securing digital infrastructure is now a core part of delivering trusted, large-scale cultural experiences.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Contain fast, leverage threat actor communications to control the pace and uncover the true scope of impact, and execute full restoration with minimal disruption.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 250 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com

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