Mike Mancias Taps CYPFER to Protect His Digital Footprint and Professional Network

As Elite Performance Leaders Face Growing Cyber Risks, Mike Mancias Moves to Safeguard His Brand, Clients, and Digital Ecosystem

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Mancias, widely respected for his work in elite sports performance and athlete development, has tapped CYPFER, the global authority on cyber intelligence and digital protection, to safeguard his professional digital ecosystem.

Mancias has built a reputation as one of the most trusted figures in high performance training, working closely with world class athletes and teams at the highest levels of sport. As his platform continues to expand across coaching, consulting, and digital media, protecting the integrity of his digital presence has become an important priority.

“In today’s connected world, protecting your digital footprint is essential,” said Mancias. “Working with CYPFER gives me confidence that my professional network, my brand, and the athletes I work with are supported by the right level of protection.”

CYPFER will provide strategic cybersecurity advisory and digital protection services designed to monitor threats, defend sensitive information, and safeguard Mancias’ growing online presence across professional platforms.

For Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, the engagement reflects a broader trend among leaders in sports and performance who recognize the importance of digital resilience.

“Mike operates in an environment where trust, reputation, and relationships are everything,” Tobok said. “Our role is to ensure that his digital ecosystem remains secure so he can continue focusing on developing athletes and delivering performance at the highest level.”

As sports professionals increasingly rely on digital platforms for communication, training programs, and global collaboration, protecting those systems has become a critical part of sustaining long term success.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Contain fast, leverage threat actor communications to control the pace and uncover the true scope of impact, and execute full restoration with minimal disruption.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 250 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com

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