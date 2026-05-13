Sir Gary Kong, launches The 1 Wine Direct To Consumer Platform

Sir Gary Sze Kong

FLUSHING, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 1 Wine , the award-winning California label founded by Sir Gary Sze Kong, is now available for direct purchase at www.the1wine.com , exclusively in select cities.The online launch marks a significant milestone for The 1 Wine's critically recognized wines including vintages that have earned a prestigious 92 point rating from world-renowned critic James Suckling directly to the hands of wine enthusiasts nationwide, without intermediary. For a brand built on the principle that barriers exist only to be broken, the move to direct-to-consumer commerce is a natural extension of its founder's founding vision."Wine has always been about connection to the land, to the craft, and to the people who share it," said Sir Gary Kong. "This platform allows us to bring The 1 Wine directly to our customers, wherever they are. It is the next step in a journey that began with a dream and has never stopped moving forward."Founded in 2013 when Sir Gary became one of the first Chinese immigrants to establish vineyard ownership in California, The 1 Wine has grown from a pioneering act of ambition into a brand recognized on the international stage. Sir Gary was subsequently awarded the title of Knight of Winery Excellence by the Chancellor Grand Master of the Monaco Chancery in recognition of his contributions to the global wine community.granting him the "Sir" Title.Beyond wine, Sir Gary is the founder of Wasa Water in Wisconsin, former President of the Sino-American Chamber of Commerce, and founder of the Global Hero Foundation, a nonprofit based in Flushing, New York.The 1 Wine is now available for purchase at www.the1wine.com Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.