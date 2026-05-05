NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sir Gary Sze Kong Delivers Standing Room Only Peace Address on Capitol Hill.Sir Gary Sze Kong, CEO and Founder of The 1 Wine , has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his lifelong commitment to global peace, unity, and humanitarian efforts. In conjunction with this recognition, he recently honored to deliver a Peace Address at the “Meeting in the Capitol,” drawing a standing room only audience in Washington, DC.Held on April 20, 2026, at the Rayburn House Office Building, the event brought together faith leaders, community advocates, and civic voices aligned with the White House Prayer for Our Nation initiative. The gathering focused on promoting unity, prayer, and civic engagement.Sir Gary’s address emphasized leadership rooted in service, shared responsibility across communities, and advancing peace through action. His remarks resonated strongly with attendees and reinforced the event’s message of national unity.Registration reached capacity. Photo Credit: Sir Gary Sze Kong and Adrian Kong.Further Information:

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