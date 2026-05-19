Sir Gary Kong Shares Leadership Lessons, Entrepreneurial Advice, and a Commitment to Philanthropy

FLUSHING, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sir Gary Kong, Founder and CEO of The 1 Wine and member of Forbes Business Council, continues expanding his focus beyond business ventures by sharing lessons on entrepreneurship, perseverance, philanthropy, and leadership with a new generation.Having immigrated to the United States at age 16 with limited resources and little English, Sir Gary’s journey began as a dishwasher in Manhattan restaurants before rising through entrepreneurship, real estate investments, and business leadership. Today, his story reflects resilience, determination, and the belief that persistence and hard work create opportunity."Never give up," said Sir Gary Kong. "Success is not built overnight. Relationships, reputation, consistency, and helping others create opportunities long after transactions end."Sir Gary believes business success carries a responsibility beyond profits and that giving back is equally important. He takes great pride in being a philanthropist whose efforts extend far beyond his local Flushing community, supporting and donating to numerous causes that align with his core values and commitment to helping others.As founder of The 1 Wine and a longtime entrepreneur across multiple industries including legal services, real estate, wine, and bottled water, Sir Gary continues building businesses while encouraging future entrepreneurs to remain adaptable, persevere through challenges, never stop pursuing their goals, and remember the importance of giving back.Media Contact:

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