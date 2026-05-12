Suspects Sought in Southwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an armed robbery in Southwest.

On Monday, May 4, 2026, at approximately 5:15 a.m., the victim met the first suspect in the 300 block of G Street, Southwest, and went to an apartment with the suspect. Once the victim and the suspect exited onto an unknown floor three additional suspects began forcibly robbing the victim. The second suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and told him to “give it up”. After taking the victim’s belongings, the suspects forced the victim into the lobby of the building and fled back into the building.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. CCN: 26059489