Wanted Suspect Extradited for Northeast Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim who was unconscious and breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

MPD officers located a crime scene in the 500 block of 55th Street, Northeast, along with two unoccupied parked vehicles struck by gunfire

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Kenzell Locust, of Northeast, DC.

Previously on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male in Forestville, Maryland.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the 15-year-old juvenile male was extradited to the custody of the MPD Fugitive Unit and transported to the Homicide Branch where he was formally charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 26054123