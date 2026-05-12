MPD Investigating Hayes Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.
On Monday, May 11, 2026, at approximately 6:28 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where after all life saving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead
The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Andrew Williams, of Northeast, DC.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26063632
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