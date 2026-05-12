Suspects Sought in Northwest Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a Burglary Two in Northeast.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at approximately 2:39 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business in the 1800 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. While inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the following photos and video: https://youtu.be/Lq1o-DUj_hk

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26060707